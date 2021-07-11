Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France's pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie Photo: TT News Agency/AFP/File
tokyo 2020 olympics

French Olympic pole vaulter Lavillenie twists ankle

0 Comments
PARIS

French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie suffered a potential blow less than two weeks from the Tokyo Olympics when he twisted his ankle warming up for a competition in northern France on Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic champion, one of the main medal hopes of France's track and field team, landed awkwardly on the mat and immediately pulled out of the Sotteville-Les-Rouen meet.

Medical scans showed a twisted left ankle, with his training group saying his participation in the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games, with pole vault qualifying scheduled for July 31, was not in doubt.

"Clearly not the ideal scenario for my last competition before the Olympic Games," tweeted Lavillenie, 34.

"I leave the clinic with an 'encouraging' verdict: no fracture, a big sprain. The countdown begins."

After several injury-blighted seasons, Lavillenie cleared an impressive 6.06 meters this winter before suffering a calf injury that ruled him out of the European indoor championships in Torun, Poland.

The Frenchman rested up for six weeks, but has come back strongly: he is currently ranked second in the world with 5.92m, behind Swedish world record holder Armand Duplantis (6.10 meters), one of the big favorites for gold in Tokyo.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog