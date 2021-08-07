Kevin Durant leads U.S. men to 4th consecutive Olympic basketball gold

Nothing about the summer was easy for the U.S. men’s basketball team, and neither was the gold-medal game.
The Americans expected nothing less.
And in the end, their Olympic reign continues.
Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history and the U.S. held off France 87-82 on Saturday to win the title at the Tokyo Games — ending a summer that started with sputters but closed with celebration.
Durant sealed it with two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, making the outcome academic. The lead was five, France’s final possession was irrelevant, and it was over. The U.S. players gathered for a hug at midcourt, Durant, Bam Adebayo and Draymond Green wrapped themselves in American flags, and the journey was complete.
Jayson Tatum finished with 19 points, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday each scored 11 for the U.S.
Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert each scored 16 for France, which now has four silver medals — all coming after gold-medal-game losses to the U.S. Guerschon Yabusele scored 13, Nando de Colo had 12 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 for France.
Frank Ntilikina’s 3-pointer got France within 73-70 with 5:42 left, but the U.S. had a quick answer — a 9-2 run that restored a 10-point lead on Tatum’s 3-pointer.
From there, it was just a matter of finishing the job. The summer started with two exhibition losses, the Olympics started with a loss to France, and none of that seemed to matter much at the end.
The mission was accomplished: Gold, again — the 16th time in 19 Olympic tries for the U.S.
For some, it adds to family legacies. Jrue Holiday now is an Olympic gold medalist, just like his wife Lauren was twice with the U.S. women’s national soccer team. JaVale McGee now has Olympic gold, just like his mother Pamela won with the U.S. women in basketball at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
For Milwaukee Bucks teammates Holiday and Khris Middleton, it’s admission into a rare club: Before now, only Scottie Pippen (who did it twice), Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving had won an NBA title and Olympic gold in the same year.
And for U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, it completes an Olympic journey that started a half-century ago. He was playing for the United States Air Force Academy, tried unsuccessfully to make the 1972 U.S. Olympic team— “the powers that be actually selected Doug Collins instead of me, it’s hard to believe,” Popovich joked earlier this summer — then accepted the task of replacing Mike Krzyzewski as the U.S. coach for this Olympic cycle.
“Being part of the Olympics has been a dream,” Popovich said.
The U.S. missed its first eight 3-point tries before Durant got one to drop with 2:04 left in the opening quarter, starting what became a 21-8 run by the Americans on the way to a 39-26 lead midway through the second quarter.
France responded, closing the half on a 13-5 spurt and getting within 44-39 at the break, then within two early in the third quarter.
And after the U.S. briefly led by 14, Nicolas Batum — who saved his team with a last-second block to close out a win over Slovenia in the semifinals — beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer that cut the U.S. lead to 71-63 entering the fourth.
Kentarogaijin
France almost beat them, a little more and the French would have ruin the party..
Thanks France for the great effort..
Commodore Perry
Great teamwork USA!
No posing, no protesting; just coming together as a team and getting the job done.
When Tatum came in and ripped off a quick 9 points towards the end of the first quarter that turned the tide.
France played excellent too. It was a clean game all around.
Tristis Quepe
Assuming you don't catch the Chinese in the gold medal tally, I really look forward to hearing chants of "PRC! PRC!" drowning out the braying of "USA! USA!"
William Bjornson
Are these guys professional Corporate basketball players? If so, it's probably time that the Olympics folds its flags and banners and crawls off into oblivion... I realize that most of the American athletes, among others, have Corporate sponsorship but somehow the ethics of professionals competing against professionals seems not in the spirit of the thing. We do not celebrate 'sports', pure athleticism, but just nationalistic competitions for the sake of competition. Where's the joy? What's the point? It just seems pathetic... Entertainers for couch potatoes more than 'athletes'... I suspect the Ancient Greeks would cry...and very difficult to understand the rabid attraction when there is so much else interesting in the World we only visit here for a short time. It's a bit like 'christmas', a place we feel we must visit every year that, in reality, has no meaning at all.
lostrune2
GOOOOLLLLDDDDDD! Still the best basketball in the world
They had this under control. France can get close but just couldn't get over the hump
Now it's up to the women to keep their crown, and the US would again hold all the current titles from youth age groups to professionals
Slickdrifter
KD is the best Olympic Basket ball player ever!
USA! #1
ShinkansenCaboose
@William!
Bravo! Well said. All my Japanese and International friends think the exact same way.
Reckless
Yeah!
flammenwerfer
Woah, let's pump the brakes there buddy.
He has 3 gold now, so you argue the winningest.
However let's not forget the BEST Olympic Basketball player ever, is also the BEST Basketball player of all: '84 and '92 Gold medalist: Michael Jeffery Jordan....mic drop.
In MJ's own words......."slickdrifter said KD was better and I took offence to that" ;)
Well done, team US, they did not look good coming in, with warm up losses and opening loss, took them time, bit there just too much talent in the end on that team. However if the 1992 dream team or even the '96 had played this 2020 team, it would have been a slaughter!
Slickdrifter
He has 3 gold now, so you argue the winningest.
WRONG He Has 4!!!!!!
http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=31977396
If you going to speak get facts straight before you step to me.
And MJ was best basket ball player ever. Larry Bird a strong second.
Flammenhot-I ain't your buddy. mic drop:-)
http://www.espn.com/video/clip?id=31977396
Slickdrifter
2012- Kevin Durant 156 point scored.
2016- Kevin Durant 155 point scored.
1968- Spencer Haywood 145 point scored.
1992- Charles Barkley 144 point scored.
MJ's Olympic stats. point scored.
Los Angeles 1984 137 point scored.
Barcelona 1992 119 point scored.
Kevin Durant is #1 Basket ball player to ever play for Team USA. That can not be denied.
flammenwerfer
From the story you posted, it says KD's third and the team's 4th straight.
2008 Was Lebron, Kobe (C) Wade, Kidd, Melo and crew.
Touche KD scored a ton of points. Granted, you can argue he's the #1 player in USA Olympic history. In 92 there was so much firepower on that team, MJ didn't need to score, there was plenty of sharing the ball
The best player to play or perform ON a USA team AT the Olympics. You can have that battle of semantics
But, the best player to play FOR the USA, is Michael Jordan.
P.S Is this Kevin Durant burner account? Hi KD, well done on the win mate.
snowymountainhell
“****Congratulations !!” Team U.S.A. on a job well done !!
Congratulations! to ALL the World’s Athletes !!
You ALL did well in capturing much of Tokyo’s GOLD.
snowymountainhell
You did your best France !!
Disclaimer: France has way more dignity than to be associated this kind of ‘pathetic’, ‘childish excuses’ and “whiny” commentary and “dorama”:
Those kin’s of comments make France sound like “poor Losers”.
- THEY are definitely NOT !! -
lostrune2
This US team literally had to learn on the job as they went along
Because these aren't the same players who played at the World Cup a couple years ago, they had to learn to play with each other. But due to Covid wrecking the last 2 NBA seasons into very condensed schedules, they've no time to play with each other. Heck, due to the NBA Finals, they didn't even have their last 3 teammates until they got to Japan.
But after each match, they improved. They figured out what their roles in the team, and then started to play like it
With more NBA players playing on international teams, the playing field becomes more parity since many teams are now NBA caliber. Of the Final Four teams and 48 players left in the Olympic men’s field, there are 32 with current or past NBA ties — all 12 from the U.S. roster, 8 from Australia, 8 from France, and 4 from Slovenia
602miko
Congratulation USA.
OssanAmerica
Way to go USA!!
cracaphat
I don't put much stock in filthy rich NBA U.S. players getting a gold medal.Should go back to before the so-called Dream Teams.But I was impressed with KD in this tournament,more than his 2 chips with the Warriors or these playoffs that finished last month.He was essentially a one man show and without him,they'd have been out yonks ago.
snowymountainhell
Well then, seems they’re equally hypocritical and, perhaps disloyal to their own country of origin?
Someone here complains about the USA players roster yet, wants us ALL to overlook the likes of Osaka, Nishikori and Hashimura brought in by JAPAN to join in their Games. That kind of hypocrisy is ‘puzzling’. - Those who cry “wolf” and have ‘fair-weather’ allegiances can never really be trusted.
Jsapc
Most of French players are in the NBA as well. As are the majority of great players around te world, actually. So there's not much to complain about there.
NOMINATION
Mocheake
Started slowly but got that gold anyway! USA!!
Loveline
USA FTW!!!
GG France
lostrune2
France has 8 players with NBA experience. Australia has 8 too. Slovenia with 4. All the best countries' best players have NBA experience nowadays
So there's no more pity excuses from the top teams
Tatum had 19. And the role players did their jobs, especially defense with Jrue Holiday and Draymond Green
France have Gobert and Fournier. Australia has Patty Mills and Joe Ingles. Slovenia has Luka Doncic. That's what the top teams are - 1 or 2 leaders, and role players who know their roles
Without Gobert or Fournier, France wouldn't have made it that far. Australia wouldn't make it without Mills and Ingles. Slovenia without Luka Doncic, c'mon. It's the same for every team. It's been 30 years since the original Dream Team - there are no more excuses
The other top teams would be embarrassed that you're making excuses for them. They know they're NBA caliber and not some minnows anymore that need excuses
Commodore Perry
lostrune2Today 06:01 pm JST
Exactly.
And instead of promoting a woke platform, the US came together as a team.
And they did it without Lebron, Harden et al.
Way to go USA.
lostrune2
They could do both with Pop and KD leading the team
NOMINATION
Funny thing is Lebron said he is skipping playing for Team USA to go to China to promote Space Jam. China decided not to release Space Jam.
Yrral
King James and the Lakers are poise to win ,with a veteran lineup,shut up you Lakers haters
cracaphat
Maybe I should have said in clearer,layman's terms: Olympic Basketball should be a mix of say, college players,non-NBA but if there must,bench players.And that applies to all countries.Seeing all those players of all nationalities in the NBA playing in the Olympics, of which I follow big time,doesn't work for me.Even though Jrue Holiday is my favorite player.They got the playoffs and NBA Finals to aspire to. KD isn't going into the HOF for having Olympic golds.But for what he has done in the NBA.In short,we all know that Team USA's feelings got hurt back in 88,hence the pros coming in and of filling the moneymen's coffers having these big names play there.Capitalism at its finest and greediest.
cracaphat
You brightened the evening with the above.That line-up is as old as dirt.Don't think there's enough Ben Gay for them to use.
Kumagaijin
KD tends to do well when other superstars are on the court with him. However, he has yet to win without a superteam supporting him.
onsenandbeer2013
@William!
And yet the NPB ( Japan's pro baseball league), stopped their season so they could send their best players to play against a bunch of minor leaguers(USA team). Are your friends gonna bring that up as well?
bass4funk
Naw, the US had them, it wasn't even close and congrats to the greats, you guys deserved it. 4th straight and flawless victory.
lostrune2
If that's so, then why stop just at non-NBA? How about non-pro from all the countries' leagues
Take capitalism completely out (whether paid by the club or paid by the state), including capitalistic leagues all over the world. If you're paid an income anywhere, you're out
Kentarogaijin
I mean that it was not the great victory that many expected, only 5 points of difference is not like US "had them"..
By the way..
Guess who was defeated by Japan in its national sport !!..
LOOOL !!!..
Fighto!
Flawless? You are kidding. France put up a great show, and were right in it all game. I guess some people have never played competitive sport and have no concept of respecting a worthy opponent.
A bit of humility and grace are clearly not qualities some people possess.
lostrune2
Japan's best team against ex-MLBers and prospects? And they barely won too. If that's what ya wanna hang your hat on, lol
Yrral
Durant laughing all the way too the bank, after signing a 190 million deal
Yrral
Sore loser,a german punch a horse Google Olympic Horse