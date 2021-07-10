Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Hashimoto: Tokyo Paralympics could still see some fans

TOKYO

Tokyo Olympic organizers are holding out hope that the Paralympic Games might allow some fans.

Organizers and the International Olympic Committee on Thursday banned all fans from Olympic venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures because of surging COVID-19 cases.

A smattering of Olympic venues in outlying areas of Japan will allow some fans. Fans from abroad were banned several months ago as too risky.

Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, speaking at a Friday briefing, said a decision on Paralympic fans would be made after the Olympics close on Aug 8. The Paralympics open on Aug 24 and will involve 4,400 athletes. The Olympics involve 11,000.

A state of emergency imposed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga goes into effect on Monday and ends on Aug 22.

“After the Olympics Games close — as soon as possible — we would like to make a decision," Hashimoto said. “Because if it's postponed any further it will impact the preparations for the Paralympics.”

