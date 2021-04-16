Head of Tokyo Olympics again says Games will not be canceled

The head of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday was again forced to assure the world that the postponed Games will open in just over three months and not be canceled despite surging COVID-19 cases in Japan.
Organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto was asked at a news conference if there were any conditions under which the Olympics would be canceled.
The questions come as the general secretary of ruling LDP political party and the No. 2 in charge, Toshihiro Nikai, raised the possibility the day before.
“There are a variety of concerns but as the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee we are not thinking about canceling the Games," Hashimoto said.
Nikai was asked on Thursday in an interview if cancellation was still an option.
“Of course,” he replied, adding that if the Olympics caused a surge in infections “there would be no meaning to having the Olympics.”
Nikai tried to backtrack later, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued a statement Thursday saying there is “no change to the government position to do everything to achieve safe and secure Olympics.”
Hashimoto acknowledged Nikai's concern and suggested it was probably shared by the Japanese public. Polls show as many as 80% in Japan oppose holding the Olympics during the pandemic.
“The fact that he (Nikai) is concerned is a point that we need to take seriously as Tokyo 2020,” she said. “His comment has reminded us of how tedious it was for us to feel confident or be fully prepared for delivering the Games.”
COVID-19 cases have been rising across Japan. Despite this, the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo organizers are pressing on. The IOC has seen its income stalled by the postponement, and Japan has already invested about least $15 billion to organize these Olympics.
AG
Naturally... how would he justify his fat salary otherwise?
Probably pressuring japanese government more than ever to “control those Covid case numbers” even more.
Thomas Goodtime
These mascots are also abysmal. Is there a single positive aspect of these Olympics?
finally rich
This cursed thing giving everyone anxiety until last minute!!
Even if they allow foreign/local public, no one in their right mind would make plans for something unstable like this.
Also think about the athletes, waking up every morning to check if this event is still up. What a disgrace! Looks and feels absolutely nothing like the real Olympics.
Tokyo-Engr
@AG. Just FYI, Seiko Hashimoto is a “she”.
I was also disappointed she would not acknowledge the possibility of canceling the games.
She is an ex gold medalist who is now an LDP member and affiliated with Nippon Kaigi.
It would have been much better if a non political appointee would have been made.
sakurasuki
This is recent report from scientist about that issue
https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/tokyo-olympics-must-be-reconsidered-due-japans-failure-contain-pandemic-report-2021-04-16/
virusrex
I really wish they are asked a clear and straight question like "What is the top priority, public health or the games?" but at least in Japan it seems impossible to do it.
obladi
I've heard several people say "Japan was unlucky" to host the olympics during the pandemic. The pandemic itself may have been bad luck, but the insistance on pursuing go-to travel and olympics instead of vaccines was a choice. Luck had nothing to do with it.
Paul
There is still time to begin mass inoculations with Sputnik V and save the Olympics. Will the Japanese government put Japan first and ignore what the US regime wants?