Holding Tokyo Olympics amid pandemic shreds consensus in Japan

Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics has shredded it.
On one side, the Japanese public face concerns about the coronavirus at a time when only 16% are fully vaccinated. On the other side are politicians who hope to save face by holding the Games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line.
“We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not,” Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a bronze medalist in judo in 1988, wrote in a recent editorial published by the Kyodo news agency. “The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
Support for going ahead seems to be split, and there's persistent opposition. Much of that concern stems from qualms about the health risks. Even though the government is now supercharging its vaccine drive after a slow start, the vast majority of the population still won’t be immunized when the Games start in two weeks.
That’s left the IOC and the Japanese government going through contortions to pull this off. Dr Shigeru Omi, the government’s top COVID-19 adviser, called it “abnormal” to hold the world’s biggest sports event during a pandemic.
The official cost of the Tokyo Olympics is $15.4 billion, but government audits suggest it’s twice that. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC chips in only about $1.5 billion to the overall cost, and some are in-kind contributions that do not involve cash.
The pressure to hold the Olympics is largely financial for the Switzerland-based IOC, a nonprofit but highly commercial body that earns 91% of its income from broadcast rights and sponsorship. Estimates suggest a cancelation could cost it $3 billion to $4 billion in broadcast rights income.
Beyond financial concerns, putting on a successful Olympics is also a major source of pride for the host country. Some economists compare it to throwing a big party. You overspend but hope your guests go away bragging about the hospitality.
“It’s a bit like a gambler who already has lost too much,” said Koichi Nakano, a political scientist at Sophia University in Tokyo. “Pulling out of it now will only confirm the huge losses made, but carrying on you can still cling to the hope of winning big and taking it all back.”
Before the postponement 15 months ago, Japan was on track to host a well-run if expensive Olympics. It had a beautiful new National Stadium by architect Kengo Kuma, meticulous organization, and a grand stage for a country that mounted historic Summer Games in 1964 — just 19 years after defeat in World War II. IOC President Thomas Bach called Tokyo the “best prepared Olympics ever” — and he still says it repeatedly.
But now, worries that the games will be become an incubator for the virus hang over them, with additional concerns about variant strains getting a foothold.
While the Games may still end up wowing television audiences who will tune in around the world, the pandemic has removed any sense of celebration. Athletes are meant to stay in the village or venues. Most others entering Japan for the Olympics can only shuttle between their hotels and venues for the first 14 days, must sign a pledge to follow the rules, and could have their movements monitored by GPS.
And the kicker announced this week by organizers: Local fans will be banned from all venues in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures — making it a TV-only Olympics. A few venues like baseball and softball at Fukushima in northeastern Japan will allow a limited number of fans.
“Many people were looking forward to watching the Games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the Games on TV at home,” Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said in announcing the ban.
There will be no public viewing areas in Tokyo and the torch relay has been pulled from the streets of the capital.
With spectators from overseas ruled out months ago, there’s little business for hotels. Local sponsors have paid more than $3 billion to be involved, and some have complained about lost advertising possibilities. Others have expressed concern about being tied to an event that’s unpopular at home.
When fans were still in the planning to attend venues, organizers initially said they were looking into selling alcohol. But after immediate pushback, organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto reversed the decision.
And athletes who might want a drink to celebrate have been told by organizers to “drink alone” in their rooms.
Alcohol is otherwise banned in the athletes’ village.
This village will also have a fever clinic, the first stop for anyone who fails a daily test — and the last place anyone wants to go.
“We are hoping that there won’t be so many people,” Dr. Tetsuya Miyamoto said, director of medical services for Tokyo 2020. “This is an infectious disease we are talking about. It has the possibility of spreading. So once that happens, the numbers could start to explode.”
Details of the opening ceremony are always kept a secret. But this time the questions aren’t about which celebrity will light the cauldron but rather will athletes social distance and wear masks as they march through the venue? And how many will march at all? And will any fans be allowed, or only VIPs?
One of the symbols of the celebratory atmosphere of the Olympics has long been its notorious policy of handing out condoms. At the games in Rio de Janeiro, officials distributed 450,000 through vending machines with signs that read, “Celebrate with a Condom.”
This time there will be 150,000 — but only given to athletes as they leave for home.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
21 Comments
Login to comment
kurisupisu
Stay home in your cramped apartments while the VIPs enjoy their dinner and drinks!
The laugh is on the taxpayers in Japan…
jiji Xx
"Japan is famous for running on consensus..." and other myths.....
Tristis Quepe
You overspend but hope your guests go away bragging about the hospitality.
To carry on with the analogy, the Yelp reviews of these Olympics are going to be brutal.
Elvis is here
A inexcusably Late and halfhearted vaccination programme is the main problem here. if people were vaccinated, there would be no problem and the government could have had their cake and eat it
Sorry to say I Can't feel any sympathy for those concerned. You made your bed, you better lie in it. Should had have prioritised vaccines from the very start.
plasticmonkey
I will not.
You can take your Olympics and stick ‘em where the sun don’t shine.
Monty
We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now.
Yeah sure! It is not that you had enough time before that!
The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
That is one of the points that brings out the anger of the people.
That and to set another SOE with damaging peoples vaccations and drive many small restaurants into bancruptcy, while inviting thousands of people from overseas into the country.
snowymountainhell
At NO time prior to ‘Tokyo’s Games’ was ‘the Consensus’ ever regarded. - Remember their pledge to Bach & Coates: “At Any Cost.”
AG
“Seems to think” is an understatement.
P. Smith
“We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not,” Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a bronze medalist in judo in 1988, wrote in a recent editorial published by the Kyodo news agency. “The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
Well stated.
The pressure to hold the Olympics is largely financial for the Switzerland-based IOC, a nonprofit but highly commercial body that earns 91% of its income from broadcast rights and sponsorship. Estimates suggest a cancelation could cost it $3 billion to $4 billion in broadcast rights income.
What?! It’s all about money? Say it ain’t so! Say it ain’t so!
klausdorth
“The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
Oh, they finally start to think and use their brains.
Way too late! Besides, it wouldn't make any difference anyways.
JeffLee
Japanese consensus a big myth. Witness Fukushima, Kobe quake, the Bubble, etc - the Japanese factionalize in times of national crises, pulling apart instead of together.
A better theme for this article would have been how before this debacle, Japan was the most Olympics-crazy nation in the world, true believers in the faith, backed by a domestic media frenzy, printing extra newspapers whenever a Japanese athlete got a medal, even silver ones.
Recent events have turned this sentiment around 180 degrees.
P. Smith
At the bottom of the ocean?
In a deep cave?
A mine shaft?
A tunnel?
Am I even close?
Couldn’t resist, clearly.
Jim
Japan being Japan - again playing the victim card - see how we are being forced to hold the Olympics by IOC as out hands are tied
Also how great we are that inspite of this difficult situation we are going to put together best show for everyone to watch on TV but for us elites we will enjoy it live in our air conditioned booths with drinks and steak/sushi dinners at Ginza while the athletes perform for our entertainment
This in a nutshell is the propoganda and ground reality but ofcourse being Japan no media asks tough questions or residents will ever get a straight answer
Cricky
I think the public have had difficulty getting the organisers understanding.
Philip Johnson
Vaccination of the Japanese population was the only way that the Olympics could have been held successfully. You blew it through sheer stupidity. You dumb @#@#s!!
Haaa Nemui
Wait... they're spending about $1.5 billion and a cancelation could cost them $3 billion +? And they're a "nonprofit"?
The tax paying public is being seriously scammed here.
Mike Lyons
"Japan is famous for running on consensus." - Really? That's an interesting claim.
Cricky
Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee and a bronze medalist in judo in 1988,
when the JOC is made up of people who’s soul achievement is 33years ago being able to throw other people around, and would appear to have no previous large event organisation experience, things are not going to go well. Added on top of that the previous organisation boss was a corrupt geriatric given the job because he knew people. Again there is a big difference from collecting large amounts of cash and knowing how to organise a global event.
Tristis Quepe
Japan is famous for running on consensus
The spelling isn’t quite perfect, but if you take the “sense” out of “consensus”, you’re left with “con us”.
P. Smith
Worth repeating:
Vaccination of the Japanese population was the only way that the Olympics could have been held successfully. You blew it through sheer stupidity. You dumb @#@#s!!
Astute analysis. The government recognizes this, which is why the “supercharging” of the vaccine drive.
The Avenger
Welcome to the 2021 COVID games!
Fiddlers
They should have fully vaccinated the people of Tokyo first before other parts of Japan then they could have held the games safely and it also would have stopped Tokyo spreading the virus.