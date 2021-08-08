In ROC disguise, Russia has plenty to celebrate at Olympics

Russia by any other name is just as successful at the Olympics.
The rebranded team — known at the Tokyo Games as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee — easily beat its medal target by surpassing the haul of 56 from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The team was assured of leaving Tokyo with at least 70 medals as of Saturday night.
That was despite having to compete without the national flag or anthem following a legal battle last year at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Russia, accused by the World Anti-Doping Agency of running a state-backed doping program, was later punished for tampering with data from a Moscow laboratory. Russia denies wrongdoing.
Some in Russia took the sanctions as an affront. Many of the country's critics in the sports world argued the punishment didn't go far enough, especially given athletes still competed in national colors.
The restrictions were “not any sort of problem for our athletes from the perspective of sporting results, and we have all seen this with our own eyes,” ROC president Stanislav Pozdnyakov said.
Pozdnyakov also congratulated various officials on the achievement of having no athletes test positive at the Tokyo Olympics, praising them for “fighting against negative influences in sports.”
Two rowers did test positive before the Tokyo Games, forcing Russian officials to withdraw their crew, but there have been no accusations that any team members doped in Japan.
Russia had a turn as the aggrieved party when it was announced Brazilian volleyball player Tandara Caixeta had tested positive before the Olympics. The result was only announced after she had already played her part in eliminating the Russian squad in the quarterfinals.
Russian athletes earned victories in the men's and women's team all-around in gymnastics. Swimmer Evgeny Rylov won gold medals in the men's 100- and 200-meter backstroke events, wins which set the swimming community talking about whether he should have been competing given Russia's past doping scandals.
“It is a huge mental drain on me to hear I’m swimming in a race that’s probably not clean,” said American swimmer Ryan Murphy, who finished behind Rylov in both backstroke races. “That is what it is.”
Murphy later said he wasn't accusing Rylov of cheating. Soon after, the ROC hit out at its critics in a social media post with pictures of Murphy and other athletes, saying some were just sore losers.
“Yes, we are here at the Olympic Games. Absolutely by right. Whether someone likes it or not,” the statement said. “You need to be able to lose. Not everyone has that gift.”
Rylov became a cult hero back home, less for the controversy than for his cat-themed face mask. Others shot to fame for their courage under pressure, including Maxim Khramtsov, who won taekwondo gold with a hand injury, and Madina Taimazova, who took judo bronze with a severely swollen eye.
The Russian athletes have stuck to the rules and deflected any questions away diplomatically. Politicians and officials, not so much.
The president of the still-suspended Russian track federation, Irina Privalova, blamed the restrictions on the team for a spate of injuries, including a torn Achilles tendon for former 110-meter hurdles world champion Sergei Shubenkov. Uncertainty about the Olympics left the whole team “on the edge,” she told state news agency Tass.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted a video of herself pummeling a mannequin emblazoned with the word “Press” as she promoted an official hashtag for the rebranded team — #WeWillROCYou.
The new name has been good fodder for puns. An all-Russian final in tennis in mixed doubles became the “ROC n' Roll Final” on the team's social media.
Pozdnyakov had a personal reason to celebrate, too. The ROC president's daughter Sofia Pozdniakova won individual and team gold medals in saber fencing. Her four-time gold medalist father won both events during his career but never at a single Olympics.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
tooheysnew
Yep, congratulations to Russia for getting away with a mass state sponsored doping program, & winning a handful of medals
jeancolmar
One of Russia's greatest novels is Crime and Punishment which ends with redemption. I think the Russians have redeemed themselves.
Matej
congrats to Russia
englisc aspyrgend
If they are banned for cheating they should not be there under any guise, it makes a mockery of any penalty and demeans the efforts of the many clean athletes around the world.
Total disgrace.
stormcrow
The Russians shouldn’t even be there. Banned means not allowed in. Why were they allowed in?
Kentarogaijin
Well done Russia..
I hope soon you will be the great sports power of the cold war again..
If they dope in Russia, everyone does it too, don't play the role of hypocrites, many continue to do it, and nobody notices..
You don't win olympic medals by taking only mineral water.
drlucifer
Sore loser. Shame on you.
drlucifer
*swimming community, **which countries is the author talking of ?*
Hypocrisy at its best. Going by this reasoning, the U.S. ( Balco lab) and most countries are not supposed to be taking part in the Olympics.
Mordac
Mordac
Yeah but the fact the Russian rythem gymnastics girl didn't win the gold medal shows the Olympics is a stinking pile of imperialist political intrigue just as much as a sporting contest.
P. Smith
So, Japan doors too. Got it.
P. Smith
*dopes
Iron Lad
Good Japan-Russia relationship!
snowymountainhell
Your frustrations are noted, COMRAD MORDAC 9:25am:
snowymountainhell
Can somebody please explain to *@8:46am,**”the Cold War” unoffically ended when Balboa defeated Drago in the. then, “Motherland”, *in 1986.
Even ‘Gorbachev’ stood and applauded the triumph when people began chanting Balboa’s name instead of Ivan’s.
snowymountainhell
Good rule for competing countries and readers ‘to live by’ @Kentarogaijin 8:46am:
And, of course, the ‘whatabout-ism’ disclaimer is also always added …
… when the mirror is too painful to look at.
snowymountainhell
So, by your *logic(?), *@8:46am, not just Russia, but also JAPAN . . .
. . . and your ‘rising’ “Red Dragon” ??
(Careful, both may revoked someone’s ‘perpetually-temporary’ residence card for damage to either’s image.)
Pukey2
Not Russia so\hould have been banned in team events, at the very least. And the synchronized swimming was very strange.....in both the duets and team, the order of the top 6 teams was exactly the same. That event really needs to go.
As for Russia losing to Brazil in volleyball, cry me a river. Nothing compared to what Kim Yuna was subjected to. Getting rid of drugs is one thing, getting rid of bent judges is another.
Tristis Quepe
I like that the ROC did well, just because we get to see the colossal prejudice of people on full display.
noriahojanen
The Olympics doesn't necessarily have to be an inter-national competition. Some sports by nature are highly individualistic. I don't like so much the daily medal table stats by country.
In a way Team ROC is progressive though doping should be condemned (but notice it was also a state-sponsored program).
Mordac
In a way, the Soviet Union is as much to blame as the imperialist powers for making the Olympics just as much a political contest as a sporting contest. Way back they basically said, "the imperialist powers are taking this seriously. We should win the most gold medals and then see how much they want to politicise it."
They should have ignored them or set up a parallel competition and made it about sport.
snowymountainhell
; ))
mz16
Couldn't agree more.
Iron Lad
Any comment that is pro-China, pro-Russia usually get deleted around here.
Kinda sad with the situation of Dina, oh well, I hope the other wins can sate the russians.
drlucifer
That little girl had nothing to do with her country doping program and cheat her because of her country is not in the spirit of the olympics. Fair play how about fair judging.