Most medical staff needed for Olympics secured: Endo

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have secured about 80% of the medical staff needed to stage the Games, a top Olympic official told Reuters on Monday, amid worries over infections and the slow rollout of vaccinations in the Japanese capital.
Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the Games organizing committee, said some domestic spectators could be allowed into venues for the benefit of athletes, although he personally preferred a total ban on attendance in order to reassure the public amid widespread opposition to the event.
The number of medical staff necessary to service the Games, including doctors, nurses and physical therapists, had been lowered by about a third from the original target of 10,000 and 80% of that new number had been secured.
"We've received double the number of expected applications from sports doctors when we asked for cooperation," said Endo, one of seven vice presidents on the board of the organizing committee and a former Olympics minister.
Organizers were working with 10 hospitals in Tokyo and 20 outside the city to respond to emergencies.
Doctors have warned the Olympics would pressure the healthcare system which is already under strain as Japan sees record numbers of COVID-19 patients in critical condition, although the pace of new infections has slowed. Only 2.4% of the public have completed their inoculations, a Reuters tracker shows.
Endo said the organizers were working with the association of nurses to mobilize staff, including people who had the qualifications but did not work as nurses on a regular basis.
Polls show most people in Japan are opposed to holding the Games, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes, officials and media descending on the country, where last week a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas was extended to June 20.
Endo said countries with much higher infection rates had successfully hosted sports events without outbreaks and that was why there was "no reason to think about cancellation" in Tokyo.
Asked what the organizers would do if there was an explosive spread of infections, Endo was non-committal.
"Hypothetically, can we hold the Games if there is a sudden 10- or 100-fold increase? We'll need to make a decision at the time," he said.
Successful vaccination rollouts across Europe and a growing number of those inoculated in Japan would allow organizers to safely host the global sports showpiece, he said.
One of the key decisions still to be decided was whether to allow domestic spectators to attend.
"I personally had thought we should quickly decide to hold the Games without spectators to reassure everyone," Endo said. "But of course if you think about this from the point of view of the athletes, they want to compete while being cheered on by the spectators.
"That's why, if possible, we'd like to allow the spectators in ... but depending on the situation we also need to consider the no-spectators option."
A decision would be reached toward the end of the state of emergency around June 20, he said.
Out of about 80,000 people who would come to Japan for the Games, Endo said he was most worried about the news media.
"Of course media members will be subjected to thorough movement controls, and we would feel safe if they observed these rules," he said.
"But we won't be able to follow one person after another so we'll have trust them."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
obladi
And yet, we can only start vaccinating regular folks sometime after July.
Does the gov not know the difference between wants and needs?
Cricky
had been lowered by about a third from the original target of 10,000 and 80% of that new number had been secured. So they lowered the number needed but are still 30% short?
"Hypothetically, can we hold the Games if there is a sudden 10- or 100-fold increase? We'll need to make a decision at the time," he said.
Hypothetically? Hypothetically anything could happen, like an international event in the middle of a pandemic.
‘A 10- 100- fold increase? Can’t cope now? Hypothetically can’t make a decision now ? Can’t make a decision in a timely manner anyway. Let alone act on that decision.
‘This has to be the most senseless announcement that contains nothing I seen in along time..Hypothetically that is.
HoldingYouAccountable
When you can't meet the original goal, move the goal post, meet the new goal, and claim success. lol
sakurasuki
Most of medical staffs is taken from public, that really in need emergency.
marcelito
But of course if you think about this from the point of view of the athletes, they want to compete while being cheered on by the spectators.
Didn't you say fans would be banned from cheering even if allowed in? The BS continues.
SauloJpn
What about the medical staff for when the Olympics end and all the Covid patients infected during the games come in? I just hope the Jgov has secured that too...
Jim
Welcome to todays version of crazy Olympic news update folks -
secure medical staff for Olympics when 75% of prefectures say they cannot meet end July deadline for vaccinations 65yrs & older population - for lack of resources - but its ok to divert these resources for Olympics (there are plenty of vaccines in freezers in Japan for lack of people to administer them)
for sake of athletes these crazy folks want to allow spectators so that athletes feel good from cheering crowd - never worry about what 80% of their own population has been demanding
finally agreeing in public that they cannot ensure media folks movement strictly - note that out of 80,000 odd visitors bulk would be media (athletes are only 15,000) - cannot follow each person 24x7 - so what is your claim of keeping everyone in strict bubble? Your bubble already popped?lastly this gem of a comment from this buffoon -
Yes true but all these sports events did not entail athletes from over 200 countries converge into one city, enter the city without any quarantine, all were given strict bubble to follow, given RTPCR tests versus saliva test (which is known not to be accurate)
Dont understand how can these folks sleep in the night by making these type of public statements….