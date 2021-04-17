Newsletter Signup Register / Login
IOC President Thomas Bach Photo: AP file
tokyo 2020 olympics

IOC chief Bach to visit Japan in May for relay ceremony, Suga meeting

TOKYO

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach plans to visit Japan in May to attend a Tokyo Olympics torch relay ceremony and meet with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, sources close to the matter said Friday.

Bach will attend the relay event on May 17 in the city of Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S. atomic bombing during World War II, before meeting with Suga the next day in Tokyo, the sources said.

Bach is expected to reaffirm with the Japanese side their commitment to safely hosting the games amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the sources.

It will be Bach's first visit to Japan since last November and will come just over two months before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

Bach is also expected to hold talks with Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto as well as Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, the sources said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Bach stay Back !!

Or will he undergo quarantine for 14 days ?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

They keep misspelling his name.

It is actually Bacha

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Vada retro

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Will Bach announce the cancellation, and stop the Japanese politicians from having to do it?

Let's all cross our fingers he does. Tokyo 2021 is done.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

