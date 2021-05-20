IOC chief Bach to visit Japan on July 12, 11 days before Olympics begin

Olympic chief Thomas Bach will visit Japan in mid-July, the IOC has announced, after he was forced to cancel a planned trip this month over virus restrictions.
International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates said in a letter to officials published late Wednesday that Bach would arrive on July 12 -- less than two weeks before the virus-postponed Games are set to begin.
Bach had originally planned to visit in May, but was forced to scrap the trip with parts of Japan under a virus state of emergency.
He had planned to take part in the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima, at the city's atomic bomb Peace Memorial Park. But virus restrictions mean the event was held without spectators.
Public sentiment is against the Games, with polls showing a majority of Japanese want the event delayed further or cancelled.
Organizers have outlined extensive virus countermeasures to keep the Games safe, including barring overseas fans for the first time ever.
But with Japan battling a fourth wave of infections, doctors' associations have warned that the healthcare system is already overstretched and the Games could add further stress.
IOC officials are currently hunkered with local organizers for three days of online talks that began Wednesday.
Bach announced in opening remarks that he believes more than 80 percent of athletes and team members staying at the Olympic village will be vaccinated by the time the Games open on July 23.
He also said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel to reduce the burden on Japan's healthcare system.
Local media reported Thursday that the total number of people entering Japan from overseas for the Olympics and Paralympics would be halved, as organizers look to allay public anxiety over the Games.
Around 78,000, they said, would arrive from abroad -- including about 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches, backroom staff, officials, IOC members, media and broadcasters -- down from an original estimate of 200,000.© 2021 AFP
Ai Wonder
These games MUST be cancelled. Doctors advise it and it is the will of the vast majority of people. If they go ahead, then it makes a mockery of so-called democracy in Japan. There is NO GOODWILL towards these doomed games at all.
Fighto!
Crooked Bach is too scared to visit Japan for the next 7 weeks, the coward. He and corrupt Coe should be banned for life from Japan.
George Townes
Organizers could allay ALL public anxiety by cancelling the Games.
Aly Rustom
Hear Hear!
2 cheeks of the same Butt!
Blacklabel
Cancel.
Blacklabel
So July 12 he is coming? does this guarantee some time of quasi semi state of concern and emergency until July 11?
or is that toooo obvious so July 1?
Scarce
It will be interesting to see what the positive numbers look like in the next 7 weeks. I sense there will be some number manipulation going on.
Lamilly
No no. Don't come. You were here not so long ago, stay put
nonu6976
what a douche-bag this guy is.
dagon
Like a very well compensated thief in the night
Zoroto
What's the purpose of the visit?
Chico3
I'm sure Bach is going to get a warm welcome. (Sarcasm) I wouldn't be surprised at the protests. This protesting is rare for Japan. If he can skype, then what's the point of the physical visit. Just move the camera around the venues. Saves us taxpayer money.
gintonic
Bach announced in opening remarks that he believes more than 80 percent of athletes and team members staying at the Olympic village will be vaccinated by the time the Games open on July 23."
So 20 % of athletes in the Olympic village will be unvaccinated. How many of the remaining 63 thousand others that will be staying all over Tokyo? and the tens of thousands of Japanese staff and volunteers commuting to the venues daily, mixing with everyone and going back and forth to their neighbourhoods, homes, shops etc on public transport ?
He also said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel to reduce the burden on Japan's healthcare system."
Arent they supposedly unable to work in Japan without a medical license? Even fully trained nurses from Indonesia, Philippines etc can only perform menial tasks here on the govt,s infamous program. IOC,JOC and LDP will say anything and everything to keep this pork barrel going for their benefit.
divinda
Seriously, can anyone imaging the SOE ending on May 30th as planned?
Its quite likely the current emergency will be extended till early July, so he rescheduled for mid-July so that he won't need to embarrassingly cancel again.
Blacklabel
Purpose of visit: receive envelopes of untraceable cash.
Government here still uses fax so impossible for them to figure out a Bitcoin transfer.