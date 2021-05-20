IOC chief Bach to visit Japan on July 12, 11 days before Olympics begin

IOC chief Thomas Bach, seen here on screen addressing local organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto during an online meeting of Olympics officials on Wednesday, is expected in Tokyo by mid-July after being forced to cancel a trip this month.

Olympic chief Thomas Bach will visit Japan in mid-July, the IOC has announced, after he was forced to cancel a planned trip this month over virus restrictions.

International Olympic Committee vice president John Coates said in a letter to officials published late Wednesday that Bach would arrive on July 12 -- less than two weeks before the virus-postponed Games are set to begin.

Bach had originally planned to visit in May, but was forced to scrap the trip with parts of Japan under a virus state of emergency.

He had planned to take part in the Olympic torch relay in Hiroshima, at the city's atomic bomb Peace Memorial Park. But virus restrictions mean the event was held without spectators.

Public sentiment is against the Games, with polls showing a majority of Japanese want the event delayed further or cancelled.

Organizers have outlined extensive virus countermeasures to keep the Games safe, including barring overseas fans for the first time ever.

But with Japan battling a fourth wave of infections, doctors' associations have warned that the healthcare system is already overstretched and the Games could add further stress.

IOC officials are currently hunkered with local organizers for three days of online talks that began Wednesday.

Bach announced in opening remarks that he believes more than 80 percent of athletes and team members staying at the Olympic village will be vaccinated by the time the Games open on July 23.

He also said the IOC was willing to bring extra medical personnel to reduce the burden on Japan's healthcare system.

Local media reported Thursday that the total number of people entering Japan from overseas for the Olympics and Paralympics would be halved, as organizers look to allay public anxiety over the Games.

Around 78,000, they said, would arrive from abroad -- including about 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, coaches, backroom staff, officials, IOC members, media and broadcasters -- down from an original estimate of 200,000.

© 2021 AFP