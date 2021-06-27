IOC chief Bach to visit Hiroshima on July 16

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is arranging to visit atomic-bombed Hiroshima on July 16, the starting day of an Olympic truce adopted by the United Nations, sources close to the matter said Saturday.
The arrangements for his visit are being made after Bach conveyed his intention to concerned parties. A plan for IOC Vice President John Coates to visit Nagasaki on the same day is also being considered, the sources said.
With the planned visit to the two atomic-bombed cities, the two IOC leaders are likely to call for promoting peace, a pillar of the Olympic movement, at a time when some question the significance of holding the international sports event amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the closing days of World War II, the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug 6, 1945, and the second on Nagasaki three days later, killing an estimated 210,000 people by the end of that year. The war came to an end when Japan surrendered on Aug 15.
Bach, who has expressed his wish in the past to visit Hiroshima, is expected to arrive in Japan around July 9 and begin his activities with some restrictions a few days later.
His trip to Japan was previously scheduled for May to participate in a torch relay event in Hiroshima Prefecture but was postponed partly because Tokyo was under a COVID-19 state of emergency.
Coates has already arrived in the country for the Tokyo Olympics, slated to be held from July 23 to Aug 8, followed by the Paralympic Games between Aug 24 and Sept 5.
The truce resolution was adopted in December 2019 by the U.N. General Assembly in a gesture intended to promote world peace. The period subject to the resolution was later shifted by one year from July 16 to Sept 12 in line with the postponement of the Tokyo Games.
The resolution, which mentions the massive support Japan received from the international community in the wake of a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, aims to deliver a message of peace.
An Olympic truce resolution was first adopted at the United Nations the year before the 1994 Winter Games in Lillehammer, Norway, based on a proposal by the IOC.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Some dude
You have to love the optics. A man whose greed and ambition make it considerably likely that more Japanese will be infected - and some may die - going to Hiroshima. It’s like he’s just rubbing it in now.
tamanegi
Shouldn't he be visiting Tohoku?
Reckless
So now he wants to sightsee? This man is tone deaf.
shogun36
How about he go and visit some hospitals. Check out the ICU.
stickman1760
In Japanese media there is a story about him insisting on staying in a hotel with a palatial suite for the duration of the Games. It’s just sickening what these people do when so many others are suffering
Some dude
So now he wants to sightsee? This man is tone deaf.
Could be, or could be that he is punishing Japan because public opinion dares to oppose him and bruise his ego. “I will come to your county and do as I please. You will not protest”.
snowymountainhell
He envisions himself as *Gandhi, perhaps? *Delusional!
noriahojanen
A visit to the two cities in a single day would be a tight schedule. Use aircraft? He may not know the geography.
snowymountainhell
*Just Say “NO**!” - *There has *NOT been ANY benefit to those areas by the “TOKYO” Olympics**.*The governors & mayors of these areas should publicly & politely DECLINE his visits. -
Commodore Perry
Why not visit Okinawa, or Tokyo? There were more victims of Japan's war there than in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Zoroto
I hope he is not expecting a taxpayer founded security. Give him directions to Tokyo station and let him fend for himself.