IOC chief Bach's visit to Japan being arranged for June: report

A visit to Japan by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, originally expected to take place in May, is being arranged for June, Fuji News Network reported on Monday citing multiple unidentified sources.
Japanese media had reported that Bach would take part in a torch relay event in the city of Hiroshima on May 17, but Tokyo 2020 organizers said the visit had not been confirmed.
A prerequisite for his visit would be the lifting of any states of emergency put in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Fuji said.
Japan's most recent state of emergency was extended last Friday until May 31, prompting Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto to tell a news conference that Bach's visit "might be difficult."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
When he visits I hope he takes a regular rush hour commuter train to his meeting place.
Zoroto
Would a normal person visit a country where he might be one of the most hated?
Suriv Anihc
Aly Rustom
Ha! Not those "Royals". They are going to be tucked away safe in their limos paid for by us lowly peasants.
Aly Rustom
When he visits I hope his limo takes a proper pelting with eggs and rotten vegetables all the way to his meeting place.
Alfie Noakes
Hands on yer wallets lads, Bottakuri Danshaku is after our money again.
According to Shukan Bunshun, the 47 prefectures that hosted the torch relay spent a total of 11.6 billion yen! That's around $106m. What a rip-off.
https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/44781