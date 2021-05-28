IOC tries to reassure Olympic athletes over virus liability waiver

Olympic athletes were told by the IOC on Thursday that a waiver they must sign releasing Tokyo organizers from liability for COVID-19 issues was “standard practice” for major sports events.
The issue was raised when IOC president Thomas Bach took questions to cap a two-day online conference hosted by the official Olympic commission representing athletes.
“I know this is a concern for a number of you,” Bach said, before asking IOC chief operating officer Lana Haddad to give what he called “an expert’s answer.”
The waiver is included in the traditional entry form Olympic athletes must sign, which was “updated to include COVID-19 related consideration,” Haddad said.
“This is really to provide transparency and ensure the informed consent from the games participants,” she explained. “The entry forms are consistent with the standard practice of all other big event organizers. And the forms are within the framework of the law, if I may add.”
Athlete groups not formally recognized by the IOC have argued that too much risk and responsibility is being placed on the 11,000 competitors set to take part in the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics. The games will bring tens of thousands more coaches, officials, media and other support workers into Japan.
The IOC and Japan’s government insist the games will be safe and secure with participants kept mostly isolated from the general public.
Tokyo is currently in a state of emergency and fewer than 5% of Japanese people have been vaccinated. The IOC claims at least 80% of people staying in the Olympic village at Tokyo Bay will have been vaccinated.
“No government, no health authority can or has taken over guarantees against infections,” Haddad told athletes. “This is a risk that we all bear. We are all following the same rules.”
Olympic organizers have published so-called playbooks of health protocols all games attendees must follow and which are regularly updated.
The guide for athletes notes that “despite all the care taken, risks and impacts may not be fully eliminated, and therefore you agree to attend the Olympic and Paralympic Games at your own risk.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
kurisupisu
What a fun Olympics it is becoming...
TokyoJoe
The Olympic image will forever be tainted after this.
donburi
IOC gets all the money, everyone else gets all the risk....
HoldingYouAccountable
You know how you make it so the Athletes don't have anything to worry about? Cancel the suicide mission!
snowymountainhell
The IOC maybe the “Biggest bunch of liars!”
AG
This is beyond sad at this point.
I used to be a huge fan of the Olympic Games.
Never again, as this revealed the real “Olympic $pirit”.
I hope the japanese people’s voice is heard and this event is cancelled last minute, as it should.
luthierinseattle
No, they aren't all following the same rules.
Lamilly
Hold Olympics, athletes will come
Tom Doley
Clown number 1 : Abe the disgraced liar
Clown number 2 : Japan’s ineffective leadership
Clown number 3 : Money hungry IOC
divinda
Only athletes are staying at the Olympic village. It has a capacity for about 10,000-12,000 people.
What about the "tens of thousands more coaches, officials, media and other support workers" coming in? Where will they stay, eat, work? How will they get around? How many of them will be vaccinated?
Currently, due the prevalence of mutant virus strains, Japan has required 10-day quarantine in government monitored facilities for all people arriving from several countries (India, Nepal, Pakistan, SL), and 3-day monitored quarantine from dozens of countries (including several in Europe) and then 2 weeks self quarantine....
...but no monitored quarantine is necessary for ANY Olympic related arrival (including those tens of thousands of media and staff), just the basic 2-week unmonitored self-quarantine at their hotel.
Oh, and Olympic people don't need the GPS tracing app, since it violates their privacy... but every non-Olympic arrival (like J-citizens and PRs) must have it.
RoccoL
Didn’t they guarantee a safe Olympics? Isn’t it in their charter to protect the safety of athletes?
Why the waiver then? If they fail in their duty if care, they should be sued.
Oh, wait, you mean the insurance companies won’t cover this?
The only thing that will be safe at this Olympics if the personal wealth of the IOC members.
Darius
I can't wait to see this Olympic mess this summer. It's going to be biblical.
Hollytree
Did you notice the word 'mostly' snuck in here?
Mostly isolated is not the same as isolated! I wonder what the original Japanese was.
Alan Harrison
Is it?
snowymountainhell
What “expert”?
Bach is always hiding behind others, skirting issues and passing the buck. Later he can claim “I didn’t say it. She did!”
Alan Harrison
It seems that the only sensible decision made so far, is that of North Korea.
Haaa Nemui
Standard practice for the most irresponsible to not be held responsible.
kwatt
It seems to me that baron von ripper-off will never give up the Olympics. They don't want to lose a lot of money. Olympics is the best business for IOC.
Jayel
So the IOC care little for the population of the hosting country and the athletes who compete in the events. What is it they care about? The gravy train.
Aly Rustom
Just because they are athletes doesn't mean they are dumb. Whatever you do, don't sign it!
The corruption stink of these organizers is beyond comprehension.
snowymountainhell
They are clearly stating Japan is in no way ready,...
... nor will they ever be ready:
No “We” aren’t.
Laguna
I'd been supportive of the Olympics, but this waiver has me wavering....
Aly Rustom
BS! If that was true they wouldn't need a waiver.
GdTokyo
”We get the money. You get screwed.”