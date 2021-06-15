IOC Vice President Coates arrives in Tokyo to coordinate preparations Olympics

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates arrived in Japan on Tuesday along with other senior officials to coordinate preparations for the Tokyo Olympics starting late next month.
Coates' visit comes amid strong public concern in Japan over hosting the games during the coronavirus pandemic. He stirred controversy when he said last month that the Olympics could be staged even during a state of emergency.
Coates, who heads the IOC's coordination commission, and other officials will be quarantined for three days followed by 11 days of restrictions on their activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Games organizing committee said last week.
The Tokyo Olympics are due to start on July 23, following a one-year postponement because of the pandemic.
IOC chief Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan in July ahead of the games, according to the organizing body.
The Japanese government issued a state of emergency in the capital and other parts of the country in April following the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The measure was extended to June 20.
But the government is considering placing Tokyo under a quasi-state of emergency, which has less restrictive measures, during the Olympics, officials said Monday.
The government and the organizing body have been struggling to win more support for the Olympics.© KYODO
11 Comments
Login to comment
Vreth
Smug face of arrogant privilege.
shogun36
Well, did he bring his negative PCR test and vaccine card?
Reckless
Enjoy your 2 weeks at Toyoko Inn!
anon99999
No quarantine and mobile app tracker obviously. Did he even have to show a negative PCR test before boarding his flight and/or have one on arrival - I doubt it.
Whilst athletes may be in their supposed bubbles during the Olympic I am sure the IOC official, guests and dignitaries etc will like him be free to go where they like and all free of any quarantine / testing entry requirements as demonstrated today by his trial run.
Fighto!
No doubt Coates pockets are stuffed with brown paper bags full of ¥10,000 notes. It will be 6 star hotels and kaiseki all the way, every day.
And he will constantly bang on about how everything is going perfectly to plan and that the Olympics will be held regardless of the majority public opposition.
Cricky
Dude had trouble getting out of a van, I watched the news. Not really an agile vibrant leader for the worlds premier sporting event? Lost any intellectual credibility years ago! What world are we allowing this to happen in? Life is hard enough without these people having power.
expat
Gangsters.
Tristis Quepe
John Coates is a lovely man who would never do anything to endanger anyone ever.
(I said something less complimentary and got moderated, so apparently I have to say nice things about him).
Alfie Noakes
Hands on your wallets folks, it's Bottakuri Danshaku!
expat
I met John Coates once. Lovely old guy, a Bill Evans protoge who used to play at the Deer Head Inn in the Poconos, where he also recorded live.
as_the_crow_flies
Smirking all the way to the bank.
OlympicSupport
Such a nice young gentleman. Welcome to Japan! I look forward to our many dinners, and nights out!
stickman1760
If I had to guess I’d say he was staying at either The Palace Hotel next to the Imperial Palace or the Conrad. Those are two are swanky enough. Top IOC people usually stay at the Palace Hotel. He won’t be at an APA.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
What a lovely, pleasant young man, full of love and care, and what a dashing figure he cuts! I simply must ask him what his diet and gym routine is!