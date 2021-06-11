Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Japan's Olympic sponsors hire consultants to assess potential brand damage: report

TOKYO

Japanese corporate 2020 Olympic sponsors have hired consulting firms to advise them on whether to push ahead with Olympic-themed marketing plans or limit their association with an event that could damage their brands, the Financial Times reported.

The consultants include Kantar Group from Britain and two Japan-based firms, Macromill Inc and Intage Holdings , the FT said, citing unidentified people.

More than 60 Japanese companies, such as Toyota Motor Corp and and beverage maker Asahi Holdings, have together paid more than $3 billion to sponsor the Tokyo Games.

Most Japanese want the games canceled or delayed again, amid concern that tens of thousands of foreign athletes and Olympic officials could bring new coronavirus variants and further pressure on an already stretched medical system.

