Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Sapporo downsizes running event as virus cases rise

0 Comments
TOKYO

The city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise.

A 10 kilometre run for 2,500 participants has been cancelled, organizers said in a statement on Monday, adding that planned races for elite runners will still be held in the city, which is located on the northern island of Hokkaido.

Japan is seeing rising infection numbers in major urban centers driven by mutant strains, complicating efforts to deliver the Games amid public concern over their potential health impact.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog