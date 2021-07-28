Japan beats Chile in women's soccer to reach quarterfinals

Japan's Mina Tanaka celebrates scoring her side's opening goal against Chile during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Rifu, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Mina Tanaka scored the lone goal Tuesday to help Japan beat Chile 1-0 and set up a quarterfinal match against Sweden in the women's Olympic soccer competition.

Tanaka scored from a close range finish in the 77th minute at the Miyagi Stadium.

The hosts finished third in Group E but still progressed to the knockout phase. Britain and Canada, who drew 1-1 in the other game, finished in the top two places.

NETHERLANDS 8, CHINA 2

Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn and Vivianne Miedema scored two goals each and the Netherlands secured its spot in the quarterfinals with an 8-2 victory over China on Tuesday.

The Dutch finished atop Group F and will face the United States in Yokohama in the quarterfinals on Friday, setting up a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.

The Dutch were even on points with Brazil at the top of Group F, but held the edge for first place on goal difference. The 21 goals that the Netherlands scored in the three group matches shattered the record of 16 total tournament goals scored by the United States in 2012.

China, ranked No. 15 in the world and playing in its fifth Olympics, was eliminated with the loss.

BRITAIN 1, CANADA 1

Britain earned first place in its group with an own-goal in the final minutes for a 1-1 draw with Canada.

Adriana Leon scored in the 55th minute to give Canada the lead before the equalizing goal in the 85th. Britain, with wins in its first two Group E games, had already secured a spot in the knockout stage.

Britain will next play Australia in the quarterfinals in Kashima, while Canada heads to Rifu to face Brazil, the second-place team Group F.

Canada rested captain Christine Sinclair, the all-time leading international scorer. She was not among the 18 who dressed for the match.

BRAZIL 1, ZAMBIA 0

Andressa scored in the 19th minute and Brazil advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over Zambia.

Brazil was even on points with the Netherlands, but the Dutch claimed first place in Group F on goal difference. The Brazilians will head to Rifu for a quarterfinal match against Canada.

