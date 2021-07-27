Japan beats U.S. in women's 3-on-3 basketball

The U.S. women have fallen to Japan 20-18 in their final pool-play game in 3-on-3 basketball.

Despite the loss, the Americans will head into the knockout round as the top seed after compiling a 6-1 record over four days. The semifinals and medal games for the sport’s Olympic debut are set for Wednesday.

With the score of Tuesday’s game tied at 17, Japan’s Mio Shinozaki made a 2-pointer to give her team the lead for good.

Serbia’s men were 6-0 coming into Tuesday and have locked up a spot in the semifinals.

The U.S. men did not qualify for the tournament.

