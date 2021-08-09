Japan has its best Olympic medal haul: 27 gold, 58 overall

Despite the pandemic, the one-year delay and the soaring costs, the Japanese public may still find a sweet spot for the Tokyo Olympics, the way it did for the storied 1964 Games.
Why? A historic haul of medals.
Japan had its best Olympic production in every category: the most gold medals (27), the most overall (58), and a third-place finish in gold medals behind two much larger countries - the United States and China.
"Japan's national team was able to make its own record result this time," deputy delegation head Mitsugi Ogata said Sunday as the Olympics ended. "We don't want this to be like disappearing fireworks. We think it is important that we keep this momentum going through Paris 2024, and Los Angeles 2028."
The previous best in gold was 16, both in 1964 and at the 2004 Athens Games. The country won only 12 gold medals five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.
The United States won 39 gold medals - one more than China - and was way ahead in the overall medal standings with 113 compared to 88 for China. The Russian Olympic Committee had 71 overall medals followed by Britain with 65. Japan was fifth.
Home countries always get a medal bump, usually by investing more time and money than they would ordinarily. With no fans, some of that home-field advantage was lost. Still, Japan made up for the lack of fans by winning medals in the five sports added to this year's Olympic program: baseball-softball, sports climbing, karate, surfing and skateboarding.
Each Olympic host gets to add a few sports. Paris will have breakdancing, surfing, karate, and sports climbing.
Japan won gold in both baseball and softball - beating the United States both times in the final - added three gold medals in skateboarding, and another gold in karate. Of its 58 overall medals, 14 came in the sports added for Tokyo.
Atsunori Inaba, the manager of Japan's winning baseball team, said the gold medal might get more children playing. Though very popular in Japan, baseball participation numbers are down.
"I hope this gold will contribute to increasing the number of both children and adults who want to start playing baseball," Atsunori said.
Japan's goal before the pandemic was 30 gold medals. But officials backed off that target in the last several months as it became more difficult during the pandemic to predict Japan's performance, as well as forecast how other countries would perform.
"Originally we had a goal of winning 30 gold medals." Ogata said. "Although we were not able to achieve that goal, the number of gold medals, total medals, are all all historic highs."
Japan got off on the right foot on the first day of the Olympics - in judo, of course. Judo is the only Olympic sport with roots in Japan, and the country's athletes won nine gold medals, two silver and one bronze.
In the first judo final, Funa Tonaki earned silver in the women's 48-kilogram class. It was Japan's 500th Olympic medal - winter and summer - followed by a gold medal from Naohisa Takato in the men's 60-kilogram final.
That helped get the ball rolling, catching a public's attention that had been distracted by rising COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about the Olympics even taking place.
Among the successes, Japan won five gold medals in wrestling - four by women - and upset China for gold in table tennis in mixed doubles.
It even reached the gold-medal final against the United States in women's basketball, losing 90-75. It was Japan's first medal in women's basketball, a team coached by American Tom Hovasse.
Tsuyoshi Fukui, the head of the Japanese delegation, confirmed Sunday that gold medalists would receive 5 million yen - about $45,000. Silver is worth 2 million (about $18,000), with 1 million (about $9,000) for bronze.
It will be large payday.
sakurasuki
Let's see whether Japan can still maintain this during 2024. In 2016 Japan had 41 medals with 12 gold medals and ranked 6th.
So how much does it cost? $15.4 billion. That cost is not included current Covid cases.
https://apnews.com/article/2020-tokyo-olympics-games-total-cost-8ec49ea2ea9d7316f37ffd20770a2742
O'Brien
The LDP are loving this. "Now those brainless peasants are absolutely certain to vote us back in!"
ropeman
I was wondering what happened to Korea in the medal table on this site then realised they didn't even make top 15 this year. Guess cooking there own food didn't help :)
Great job Japan, Amazing Olympics!
blue
58 Japanese nationals poised to be happy. Not so sure about the other 125 Mio though...
Zoroto
It helps when you have extra events added in Judo and other subjectively judged events Japan is good in.
warispeace
If Japan really wanted to increase the chance for future Olympic athletes and even medalists, then rather that sinking billions into the corporate Games, all of the money could have gone to building public sporting facilities and helping amateur sporting organizations. For example, now many sports fields are on river banks that get washed away with the increased flooding from the climate emergency and practice is disrupted. Wouldn't it have been better to make safe and sustainable sports grounds? The opportunity cost from these wasteful Olympics is huge.
Michael Machida
Japan won table tennis. A sport for Japan I guess...
Yrral
What is they gonna do with the Olympics stadium, after it was barely use
Stefan Drapeaufaux
What is they gonna do with the Olympics stadium, after it was barely use
I'm guessing the government has plans for it, in decreasing order of likelihood:
1) Sell it to some incredibly rich company or individual who will probably do nothing with it
2) Turn it into a super-mega-kawaii theme park to distract people from the consumption tax going up to 15%
3) Let it sit there as a symbol of extravagance, waste and bureaucratic incompetence
4) Turn it into a mass vaccination center.
(That last one was a joke).
Pukey2
I'm surprised Japan didn't win more, considering all the home-advantage provided by the pandemic, in addition to the usual home-advantage of more participants and home supporters (in the form of volunteers - very clever, that).
Unlike most other athletes, the Japanese athletes didn't have to put up with isolation, training in small rooms, continuous testing and waiting, all the stress that comes with this. They had access to the best training facilities, could probably sleep in their own beds and go out whenever and wherever.
Anyway, as that advantage has gone, along with karate, softball and baseball, it's all downhill from now. The question now is, was it all worth it to have it right in the middle of the pandemic. Financially, this has been a total disaster. Tax-payers will still be paying for this, right until and beyond the Sapporo Olympics.
Fighto!
It will be remembered as the Covid Olympics - the one that was held in the middle of a pandemic, with no fans. Those who have to pay for it now, and in the future, were banned from attending.
The legacy will be the crippling cost. Thats it.
Hiro
What i find ridiculous is that China and Honk Kong send each their own teams. Is kinda unfair for other nations.
Also government should not boast about the medal rewards. 5million yen for a gold medal is nothing. Taiwan pay 750k for a gold medal. Athletes need to train 4 years of their lives. Living cost, paying for a coach, buying equipment, hiring massage therapist, eating healthy etc. 45k is gone easily in a few months for athletes after paying for living expenses.
Most other nations support their athletes heavily and properly fund them for the olympic. But here in Japan most are on their own after the olympic games. Trying to find ways to make ends meet and save enough for the next olympic.
They either have to find big sponsor or win prize money at different tournaments to keep up. And finding sponsor is hard because you have to be likable and have a huge following of fanbase.
Kentarogaijin
Well done Japan, no matter if the anti-Japnn olimpic pettyness is still barking, but like it or not, Japan did it everything well at olympics, Japan did its best efffort in middle of a global pandemic, no other country could do it better..
Best Japan olympic participation ever, China get more gold medals too, US won but get less gold medals than Rio olympics, and just win olimpics for just ONE gold, US is no longer the great olympic power from cold war, China's rising power can be seen in sports too..
Well, let's see China's power in Beijing games, new world order is coming..
Sorry no bonus..
Kentarogaijin
China won table tennis too..
Regular whiner's excuse.. lol..
Strangerland
Why should the government pay people to play games?
socrateos
The most recent polls shows more than 62% of Japanese people think positive about the Olympic Games. It is easy to understand such feeling: Covid-19 was insignificant and Japanese athletes did extremely well.
Personally It was surprisingly good games to me. I really enjoyed it, much more than any other Olympics in the past. Reasons? More competitions and less circus. More direct posts by athletes and less writings by journalists. I think the Olympics should concentrate on pure competitions and competitors rathe than any other extra events or politics. Sporting events are after all for athletes and people who appreciate their efforts and achievements.
TheTruthIsOutThere
If you have money, you can build athletes for the prestige of the country. And fill the pockets of ICO, NBC...
bass4funk
Ask Germany. They still didn’t see a return on many of the sites they built for the 1972 Olympics. Just a broken down graveyard of old venues that no one will ever visit or use.
Just take a look at this…
https://travel.alot.com/themes/former-olympic-venues-where-are-they-now--9040
William77
They did everything to put Japan in a heavy advantage for their host games.
They added Olympics disciplines where Japan could score gold medals,they got the ground and most important weather advantage in a hot and humid environment where they are accustomed since childhood and even some little advantages by the judges in certain disciplines.
So all in all it was a magnified Japanese sports day with the addition of foreigners.
This is all for pleasing the old oyaji ultra right wingers nationalistic J-gov and bureaucrats so they can prove their superiority against them “the gaijin”
And finally it’s over.
bass4funk
What are you talking about? Not in the end. We kicked butt!
1)US: gold 39/ silver 41/ bronze 33=113
2)China: gold 38/ silver 32/ bronze 18=88
5)Japan: gold 27/ silver 14/ bronze 17=58
These are the final medal count for any clarification.
ropeman
What's racist about it? I was just looking for them on the medal table and couldn't find them? They usually do a lot better I was a little disappointed. :(
Congratulations to the Japanese team and all the other teams who competed who made this a wonderful Olympics.