JOC to watch for hateful online posts during Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese Olympic Committee plans to set up a special team tasked with patrolling social media accounts of athletes to shield them from any potential hateful comments during the Tokyo Games starting next month, an official familiar with the matter said Tuesday.
If realized, it will be the first time that the JOC has created such a unit for Japanese Olympians. The envisioned team is expected to consult with investigative authorities if it finds online comments are especially malicious, according to the official, who declined to be named as a formal announcement has not yet been made.
For the Olympics, set to begin July 23, the JOC plans to have about 580 Japanese athletes, the biggest number ever.
Posting hostile and defamatory messages targeting an individual on social media has become a major social issue in Japan and elsewhere in recent years.
Last year, Hana Kimura, a female Japanese professional wrestler who was a cast member of the internationally popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House," killed herself in her apartment after being a target of cyber-bullying.
Japanese swimming star Rikako Ikee, who this spring booked a spot in the Olympics after battling leukemia, revealed in early May that she had received messages on her social media accounts telling her to pull out of the games.
"It is very painful for an individual athlete to be hit by this (kind of an anti-Olympic message)," she said on Twitter.
The Tokyo Olympics have not gained much support in Japan due to persisting concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Some medical experts have openly criticized the decision to hold the Olympics and Paralympics, saying they can trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.
At a press conference on Monday, JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita called for the Japanese people not to criticize athletes for choosing to compete at the Olympics.
The Summer Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic. A recent nationwide poll by Kyodo News found that around 86 percent of people in Japan are concerned about a rebound in COVID-19 cases if the games are staged this summer.© KYODO
Asiaman7
I would suspect that a secondary reason for patrolling Japanese athletes’ social media would be to monitor their whereabouts and limit their criticisms.
oldman_13
More restrictions on freedom of speech.
If some anti-Japan nationalist wants to post hateful messages against Japanese competitors, so be it.
Jim
Will this be only limited to athletes social media coverage or expanded to any negative comments in any form about Olympics - under the guise of national pride?
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Necessary to protect our athletes in a toxic environment with Anti-Japan sentiments and anti-Olympic sentiments running high.
Oldman_13 I agree with you on many things, this one is not one of them. There is a difference in freedom of speech and protecting your National Athletes at a time when we know 100% the hate, bias and attacks will come their way.
FizzBit
This is so stupid. I highly doubt any Olympians are that fragile. Take this team and use it to watch over the kids and teens, not adults. And it’s useless if they can’t or won’t fine or prosecute a bully.
letsberealistic
They are promoting a false 'foreign COVID threat' to the Japanese public on the one hand and monitoring for 'hateful comments' they instigated on the other. Okaaay,...
HatsuneToday
If you are a high level athlete, yet you cannot handle idiots online saying 'mean things', you have other issues.
divinda
If Naomi Osaka drops out from the Olympics, like she did with the French Open, then you would be correct in that she was not an Olympian... but not correct in that she wasn't so fragile.
Alfie Noakes
Will they be monitoring the ultra-nationalist nettoyo scum who were attacking the Emperor as "anti-Japanese" last week for his obliquely expressed concern about holding the Olympics? Let's hope so.
The corporate media has tried to paint opposition to the Olympics as people being anti-athlete, using the sympathetic Ikee as an example, to distract attention from the largely tax-funded $30 billion horrorshow it has turned into.
snowymountainhell
What Gall ! What powers do the JOC really have? Creating a totalitarian state to further Their Games?
snowymountainhell
Many here believe this has already been “in effect” for close to a month now!
snowymountainhell
Coincidentally(?), readers were all polled just yesterday for opinions of “How would You define ‘hate speech’? -
snowymountainhell
Sounds like this has the likely potential for some abusive & indiscriminate ”SWATting”?
snowymountainhell
Yet, their ‘anonymity’ continues to be protected?