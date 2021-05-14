Japan to cut number of visiting Olympic Games officials to less than 90,000

The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games will reduce the number of visiting officials to this summer's games to 90,000 or fewer as part of its simplification efforts, the committee's CEO said.
Toshiro Muto told reporters that prior to last year's postponement, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the committee was expecting a total of about 180,000 officials from overseas.
The number of athletes has remained unchanged at about 15,000, but Muto said the number of officials may be cut further, depending on the situation of infections.
The organizing committee has been asking bodies such as national Olympic committees and international sports federations to reduce the number of officials coming to Tokyo in order to simplify the games' format.
Muto said settling on the number of overseas visitors is "one of the most important factors" of the planning process due to the need to prepare accommodations and transportation. Depending on the pandemic situation, he said, talks about further cuts could be necessary.
"The (final) number may be really small if we consider (narrowing it down) to just individuals without whom the Olympics cannot take place," he said.
In a Thursday interview with Kyodo News, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons said the IPC has achieved a 60 percent reduction in the number of officials from different organizations originally scheduled to attend the games.
"Only people who have a role to play, the operational role to play will be in Tokyo," he said.
The IPC has also cut the number of its own staff coming to the games by more than 25 percent, Parsons said.
The organizers have already decided to hold the Olympics and Paralympics without spectators from abroad to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.© KYODO
10 Comments
Fighto!
6 "officials" are still needed for each of these athletes? Just goes to show what a joke the olympics is.
Cancel the horrible trainwreck NOW.
jiji Xx
I hope they are going to urge them all to be in bed by 8pm and no alcohol, that's sure to fix it.
jiji Xx
I wonder why they were coming in the first place then, if they are not necessary.... I wonder what on earth could be the reason.... （⌒▽⌒）
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Pathetic. Japan is a laughingstock
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
90,000?
Reckless
Administrative bloat. Cut the officials down to ZERO.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Please give them free rail passes between the hours of 6:30 am and 8:30am each morning the are here.
mz16
Ginza's gonna be busyyyyyy.
jiji Xx
so something over 100,000 altogether.... plus the thousands and thousands of Meeja-peeple (remember in a previous comment of mine, that one Spanish Meeja company would have 2,000 staff here by the time the five-ringed-circus starts. that's one company, from one country. so.... very large numbers of people entering the country, and moving around, to the various venues of the quote 'compact Olympics' unquote.... and even though none of them of course will be wanting to party, nevertheless..... seems to me that the 100% 'safe' Olympics could be a touch tricky to pull off.....
Zoroto
Where are these 90k people staying at? Also at the Olympic Village?
Tom
90k people with no quarantine.... International party time
Antiquesaving
Wait a little while back they said they were going to cut 90,000 down to 30,000.
Now it turns out that 90,000 was actually 180,000 and the 30,000 is now 90,000.
Can the IOC and TOC say anything without lying?
ChiaPet
90,000 is still ALOT of people...especially with no quarentine, and no jabs. This gov't has lost their fricking mind. I am almost to the point where I don't even want to read this daily garbage. 1 athlete is to many...
AG
90,000? Well Australian Open had clusters happening with way less.
But on the other side... 90,000 is probably just a few morning pcked trains (even now during SOE) on Yamanote line ne?
kohakuebisu
The other thing about this is the next time you hear about a lack of funding for grass roots sports, no playing fields for kids, public gyms closing down, towns closing leisure pools and the like (one closed near us last year), remember that sports federations think its good to send a handful of blazers per athlete to the Olympics. Even during a pandemic.
Vreth
Damn are they importing attendees too? That's enough people to make most of the venues look full.
Kiwikid
I've been involved with sports back home as an athlete at a pretty high level and as a dietitian at the professional level.
You would be astounded by the number of people NEEDED to support an athlete. Not providing/allowing that's is a HUGE disadvantage.
It would be like making and F1 driver get out and do the pit stop themselves.