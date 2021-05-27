Japan to start vaccinating Olympic athletes from June 1: JOC

The Japanese Olympic Committee said Wednesday it will start administering coronavirus vaccinations to about 600 Olympic athletes, along with about 1,000 coaches and support staff, from June 1.
The JOC will not reveal the rollout schedule for each sports body but said those traveling overseas will be vaccinated as early as late May at the National Training Center in Tokyo.
Under a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc earlier this month, vaccines were made available to all Olympic participants.
The voluntary mass vaccination will give Japanese Olympians time to be fully vaccinated before the games open on July 23.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, typically taken three weeks apart. Team doctors and Japan Institute of Sports Sciences doctors have been called on to help give the shots.
With two months until the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has fully vaccinated only about 2 percent of its population. Vaccines are currently only available to medical workers and seniors aged 65 or over.© KYODO
6 Comments
Login to comment
Luddite
What about my 90 year old mother in law?
Jonathan Prin
So medieval.
Let the Shogun decide that you will not deserve to be treated as equal to healthy people, especially if you as a peasant are in need for health preservation.
Scarce
What about my 74 year old in laws? When will they get the Vaccine? When it is to kaye and the Super Sprader Olympocs have already come and gone, and there is no ventilators or hospital beds amd we are foreced to keep them at home. Everyone in my house will get covid, and myself, my wife, my in laws will all die of covid, and my two children will grow up without parents, because the gov't decided to prioritize athletes over anyone else.
Jonathan Prin
@Luddite
You got your answer.
She can die if all Japanese can participate and try to get medals, which are thus more important than life in the eyes of politicians.
Ad nauseum.
Monty
Vaccines are currently only available to medical workers and seniors aged 65 or over.
...and for Olympics Athlets and their staff!
Jonathan Prin
I pray for you beloved family in need nothing bad will happen...
Darius
What about the rest of the population? I guess we are not important enough.
gogogo
Considering it takes about 6 weeks to get full immunity they are cutting it fine. At this slow roll out rate the vaccine will expire and have to be thrown away.
plasticmonkey
Like the Olympics itself, this news will surely put a smile on the faces of those who are dying at home.