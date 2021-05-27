Japan to start vaccinating Olympic athletes from June 1: JOC

President of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Seiko Hashimoto, left, talks with Canon CEO and Honorary Chairman Fujio Mitarai before an executive board meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The Japanese Olympic Committee said Wednesday it will start administering coronavirus vaccinations to about 600 Olympic athletes, along with about 1,000 coaches and support staff, from June 1.

The JOC will not reveal the rollout schedule for each sports body but said those traveling overseas will be vaccinated as early as late May at the National Training Center in Tokyo.

Under a deal struck between the International Olympic Committee and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc earlier this month, vaccines were made available to all Olympic participants.

The voluntary mass vaccination will give Japanese Olympians time to be fully vaccinated before the games open on July 23.

The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, typically taken three weeks apart. Team doctors and Japan Institute of Sports Sciences doctors have been called on to help give the shots.

With two months until the Tokyo Olympics, Japan has fully vaccinated only about 2 percent of its population. Vaccines are currently only available to medical workers and seniors aged 65 or over.

