Japan to vaccinate Olympic athletes: reports

Japan plans to vaccinate its Olympic athletes, domestic media reported Wednesday, a move that would place them ahead of the general population as the government faces pressure over a slow rollout.
There was no immediate comment from Olympic organizers or Japan's Olympic Committee on the reports in the Nikkei and Yomiuri Shimbun dailies, which did not name their sources.
The newspapers said around 2,500 people including athletes and coaches would be included, with Japanese sports federations in charge of administering the jabs.
Japan's government had previously denied it was considering a plan to vaccinate athletes ahead of the general population.
Earlier this month, U.S. drug giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced a deal with the International Olympic Committee to provide vaccines for competitors and staff at the Tokyo Games.
They said initial doses for participating delegations would begin at the end of May, without specifying which teams would be involved.
Japan has so far only approved the Pfizer jab and the government has faced pressure for the comparatively slow rollout of its inoculation campaign as Tokyo and other areas battle new virus emergencies.
For now, only medical workers and the elderly are eligible for jabs, with no timeline yet set for the general population to receive them.
Polls show public dissatisfaction with the rollout, and the government has pledged to speed up the program.
The Games, opening in just over 10 weeks, face continued controversy in Japan, where surveys show a majority oppose holding them this summer.
But in a potential bright spot for organizers, around 280 doctors have applied for just 200 volunteer positions at the Games, the Kyodo news agency reported Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
Organizers have come under fire for requesting medical volunteers step forward to help during the Games at a time when Japan's healthcare system is under pressure from a fourth virus wave.
Despite public opposition, organizers insist the Games can be held safely this summer, pointing to safety guidelines, increasing vaccination of athletes and a series of recent test events in Tokyo.© 2021 AFP
Elvis is here
That's nice. While the rest of us can sit and wait.
Vreth
Japan's government had previously denied it was considering a plan to vaccinate athletes ahead of the general population.
Can't believe a single word that comes out of their mouths.
Zoroto
Is anybody surprised?
jiji Xx
now, if only we can find someone to do the injections, we can use the free vaccine doses....
Fighto!
Cancel this trainwreck olympics, and start getting more vaccines into the arms of the healthcare workers. Athletes are the least important.
mountaingrill
I am absolutely disgusted and very angry with this behavior. Utterly reprehensible. It will take a long time for Japan to recover its image after this Olympics debacle
robert maes
Beyond disgusting but the athletes can now proof what they are made off and refuse this preferred treatment and get the respect from all of us.
Chico3
I'm sure Suga and the IOC, AND Bach, are very popular at the moment. We can see where the health priorities are in Japan, and it's definitely not on its citizens and residents. Don't expect to be reelected and the same goes for Koike. I'm definitely mute to anything going on in Japanese government and the Olympics.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Did we expect anything different? Honestly...
Cricky
The Olympics are no longer the issue, (although its a issue) it's a debacle no doubt., the issue is vacation and the bizarre way the government at every twist and turn has failed. It really looks like it is done on purpose. Now if not then that's a greater debacle.
Beto Ramirez
Wow. The citizens and residents who pay taxes are the ones getting royally screwed. Wasn’t the point to paying taxes to benefit the inhabitants of this country? Bunch of worthless nitwits running the country. Yeesh.
CAPTAIN
Animal farm
iraira
Maybe we should all meet the athletes at Narita as they disembark and express our opinions with fetid cabbage and other rotting vegetables. Someone will need to arrange bail money for us but at least it’ll make a statement.
GenHXZ
Isn't it around 1% of the general public yet vaccineted? And the majority of those are health workers. Will they have the audacity to vaccinate more sports people than civilians?! Incredible that vaccinces are stockpiled and day after day they they just rub more salt in the wound. Crass [redacted] -ers
colenalperu
Most democratic countries have a system of independent public enquiries. Many countries need to commission thorough enquiries into the handling of the pandemic (the UK, the US at the top of the list), but Japan needs an enquiry that tackles covide (mis) management AND the Olympics as a connected and key factor.
I fear it would take a New York level public health disaster during the Olympics itself to compel an enquiry. And then we'll discover that the enquiry was headed by a former Dentsu executive. And the LDP will remain in power. Just as with 2011, there'll be minimal systemic change and no accountability.
A Canadian
Why am I not the least bit surprised...
spinningplates
Athletes should be presented with the list of names of all Japanese who were not vaccinated and pass on the day of their events.
vendingmachinemusic
I can't wait for the Southpark episode on the 2021 olympics comes out.
Bjorn Tomention
Makes perfect sense, spend more tax payers money protecting the healthiest, fittest, strongest, most self interested people on the planet while those who have built this country and paid taxes and need it the most are left without any protection or care, ! Whats next from these clever people in the Diet and the IOC ?
kyushubill
Suga last month - this will not happen.
Suga May 5 - this will not happen.
Suga yesterday - this will not happen.
Suga today - . .. ... .... .....
Tom
Oh no, they didn't....
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Go to the DIET at a designated time, remove masks and start coughing loudly.
catseye97
Japan's government had previously denied it was considering a plan to vaccinate athletes ahead of the general population.
And there it is. Screw the people who pay your salaries.
rainyday
At the pace they are going, I assume this is a reference to participants in the 2024 games.
RiskyMosaic
https://japantoday.com/category/politics/update-1-olympics-amid-opposition-japan-pm-says-has-never-put-olympics-first-1
Pathetic.
smartacus
I think we are past the point of no return now with 10 weeks to go. Athletes all over the world are vaccinating, teams have been selected, uniforms unveiled, etc. Except for North Korea, no country has said they are not coming.
My attitude now is let's get the damned thing over with.
Strangely enough, the Paralympics seem to get overlooked in all this. They begin two weeks after the Olympics end, and don't finish until September. So that will be another factor in the drawn-out process.
virusrex
How are the athletes going to justify taking the spots for vaccines? Now anybody that loses a family member to the disease because it could not be immunized on time can now validly blame them, is that what they want the games to represent?
Jimizo
If this is confirmed, the deaths of elderly people ( y’know, people’s mums and dads ) from Covid in an Osaka nursing home should be fresh enough in the memory.
Couldn’t get vaccinations out to them, eh?
Pukey2
Vreth:
It's not coming out of their mouths.