Japan tops Mexico 2-1 in men's soccer

Japan's Ritsu Doan, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during a men's soccer match against Mexico at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan scored in the opening 11 minutes to lead Japan to a 2-1 victory over Mexico in men's Olympic soccer on Sunday.

Kubo took advantage of a hesitation from the Mexican defense to net a powerful shot in the sixth minute. Doan then converted from the penalty spot.

Although Mexico had Yohan Vázquez sent off in the 67th, Roberto Alvarado still gave Mexico brief hope of a comeback by scoring in the 86th from a free kick. Vladimir Loroña had a late header saved.

Japan has a perfect record in Group A after winning both matches at its home Olympics. Mexico is second with three points, ahead of France on goal difference. South Africa is without a point after losing to France 4-3 in the other group game.

GERMANY 3, SAUDI ARABIA 2

Germany twice threw away the lead and had a player sent off before Felix Uduokhai gave the team a 3-2 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Uduokhai headed in Max Kruse's corner in the 75th minute.

Nadiem Amiri gave Germany the lead but Sami Al-Najei equalized after goalkeeper Florian Müller could only parry a shot from Salem Al-Dawsari.

Ragnar Ache restored the lead in the 43rd but Al-Najei equalized again. A foul on Al-Najei saw Amos Pieper sent off in the 67th before Uduokhai gave Germany its first win in Japan.

Germany has three points in Group D, a point behind both Brazil and Ivory Coast. Saudi Arabia is last with zero points.

SOUTH KOREA 4, ROMANIA 0

Lee Kang-in scored twice after coming off the bench in the second half Sunday to lead South Korea to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Romania.

It leaves all four teams with three points in Group B heading into the final round of games on Wednesday, when the quarterfinal places will be decided.

Romania captain Marius Marin deflected the ball into his own net in the 27th minute and then Ion Gheorghe was sent off in first-half stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

Um Won-sang doubled the lead with a deflected strike in the 59th before Lee scored from the penalty spot in the 84th and from a low shot in the 90th.

Honduras beat New Zealand 3-2 in the other Group B game.

ARGENTINA 1, EGYPT 0

Facundo Medina scored to give Argentina a 1-0 victory over Egypt.

The defender netted from a low shot seven minutes into the second half as Argentina recovered from its opening loss to Australia in Group C.

Argentina will face Spain on Wednesday while Egypt, which has one point, plays Australia.

FRANCE 4, SOUTH AFRICA 3

Teji Savanier scored the game-winning goal in stoppage time and Andre-Pierre Gignac added three more to give France a 4-3 victory over South Africa.

After a scoreless first half, Kobamelo Kodisang's goal put South Africa in front in the 53rd minute. Gignac tied it with his first goal about four minutes later.

Evidence Makgopa put South Africa back in front but Cignac again countered in the 78th. Teboho Mokoena then scored for South Africa in the 81st minute before Cignac converted from the penalty spot in the 86th to set the stage for Savanier's late blast.

South Africa forward Luther Singh's penalty attempt in the 40th minute hit the crossbar and skirted over the goal.

BRAZIL 0, IVORY COAST 0

Playing with 10 men for most of the game, Brazil held the Ivory Coast to a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Brazil is the defending Olympic champion after winning on home soil at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. But the Brazilians were at a disadvantage early when Douglas Luiz, who plays for Aston Villa, was sent off in the 13th minute.

Ivory Coast midfielder Eboue Kouassi was sent off in the 79th.

Both Luiz and Kouassi won't be able to play in their teams' final group matches.

The Brazilians won their Group D opener over Germany 4-2. Richarlison scored a hat trick. Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie scored the winner in his team's opening 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia.

Brazil captain Dani Alves, at 38, is the oldest player in the tournament, which features under-23 teams on the men's side with coaches allowed to bring three older players.

