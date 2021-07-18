Japanese composer for Tokyo Olympics apologizes for 1990s abuse

Keigo Oyamada, a Japanese composer whose music is part of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, has apologized for bullying a classmate during his childhood.
The reports of his abusing a child with disabilities, which surfaced online recently and got covered in Japanese media, are sparking a backlash on social media, demanding his resignation.
Oyamada, a well-known rock musician, had boasted about the abuse in detail in Japanese magazine interviews he gave in the 1990s.
“I apologize from the bottom of my heart, of course to the classmate himself whom I have hurt, and all my fans, friends and other people involved,” Oyamada, also known as Cornelius, said in a July 16 statement on his site.
Oyamada, who also apologized on Twitter, said he hoped to contact the person he had bullied and apologize. He had been “immature,” he said, and it was guilt that had prevented him from coming forward before.
Earlier this year, Yoshiro Mori resigned as organizing committee president over his remarks perceived as sexist, about women talking too much. Hiroshi Sasaki stepped down as creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies for suggesting a Japanese actress dress as a pig.
Takayuki Fujimoto, professor of media studies at Toyo University, urged Oyamada to resign. The abuse, which extended while Oyamada was in elementary school through high school, violated the Olympic principles of diversity and human rights, he said in an online commentary.
"Otherwise, the Tokyo Games will have as its negative legacy, being told and retold, that a perpetrator of horrific bullying worked on the opening ceremony music. That is simply shame for our nation," said Fujimoto.
MrHeisei
So the composer is a bully who picked on disabled kids and boasted of this this back in 95. But he’s really sorry for it now that his name has been announced.
in other words, it’s just another day at the Olympics.
Fighto!
Oyamada is a grub. Perfect fit for the Olympics.
drlucifer
His act and the fact that he himself was narrating it to a reporter and laughing with pride instead of remorse enough for him to disgracefully fired rather than politely asked to resign. Allowing him to continue is dignifying him for playing a major role as composer in the olympics.
Bjorn Tomention
Piece of shite needs to be booted to the side line and have his legacy trashed.
enolagay
How appropriate for the japan games.
Reckless
So this is not a one off mistake, it was long term with multiple instances. Very sickening.
dagon
Oyamada, a well-known rock musician, had boasted about the abuse in detail in Japanese magazine interviews he gave in the 1990s.
Rock stars love to flaunt a bad boy reputation, but can you imagine thinking," How cool would it be if I bragged in interviews about torturing children with disabilities."
This may story not be gaining traction abroad, but if it does...Oyamada would be very deserving of the full force of western cancel culture for his sadism.
Reckless
I guess the thumbs down shows a lot of bully posters on this site.
BlackFlagCitizen
Here's what this scumbag did:
http://www.japansubculture.com/the-music-of-cruelty/
Some dude
Yikes. That’s a bad look.
It doesn’t change the fact that he’s written some nifty music as a solo artist, but it’s another black eye for the Olympic PR machine.
Maybe they should use some anodyne, androgynous members of some manufactured boy band to dance to some instantly forgettable song.
NOMINATION
Many bullies receive their karma sooner or later. You can sometimes say oh well, they were young and immature over a one time event. In this case though, he continued it from elementary school through high school. He deserves whatever press, career tarnish or criticism that he will get.
NOMINATION
As an extension of this topic, last week I received a hand fan at the Hanshin Tigers game. The fan was sponsored by a travel company called Trapics. The picture shows their mascot "Trapig", a big pig, standing next to Naomi Watanabe. Obviously Watanabe could care less that she was chosen and paid to advertise the company with the pig.
GdTokyo
I don’t see how the Olympic Games keeps him or his song after this.
Cricky
I was a prolonged victim of a bully and his gang at high school, it never really goes away those memories. I have nothing but ill will towards them. As an adult I realize they were just horrible people who grew into horrible people. No sympathy and no mercy for people like this.
Heckleberry
He's only sorry he got ousted.
snowymountainhell
It’s worse than they’re letting him apologize… and get away with (again)
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/olympics/2021/07/17/composer-forced-disabled-classmates-eat-faeces-masturbate-will/
Another deplorable image, ‘courtesy of the JOCTOC’.