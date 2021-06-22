Japanese sporting world welcomes having fans at Tokyo Olympics

A general view of the Olympic Rings installed on a floating platform with the Rainbow Bridge in the background in Tokyo on Monday night. Picture taken with long exposure.

Japanese Olympians and sporting figures welcomed the decision on Monday to allow up to 10,000 spectators at the Tokyo Olympics venues, voicing their appreciation for the measure taken amid lingering public concerns over coronavirus infections.

"I'm happy just to have the games going ahead and the spectators watching us, so I'm thankful to have the support even with the 50-percent cap," said Wakaba Hara on the women's rugby team.

Sayuri Sugimoto in the women's rhythmic gymnastics welcomed the news as she vowed to come up with a display also for those who cannot be at venues.

"Our sport is one to captivate people. We'll look to put in a performance that can be felt through TVs too, and it will be great if we can energize them."

There were positive reactions from the coaching staff also as they backed the presence of the fans to provide extra motivation for athletes.

"I felt fans' cheers provided (players with) power when we played an international match, so I hope many come over," said women's soccer team manager Asako Takakura.

Satoshi Deguchi, the cycling BMX freestyle coach, echoed her sentiment.

"The athletes get excited more when there are spectators and are able to give their best performance. I'm starting to get the feel of the games (approaching) with many things getting decided," he said.

The spectator cap was set at below 50 percent of the venue's full capacity and 10,000 at maximum during an online meeting involving five organizing bodies including the Tokyo Olympics organizers, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.

The organizing bodies, however, also agreed to consider the possibility of holding the Olympics without spectators should the infection situation worsen before or after the start on July 23.

Shigeki Nishiguchi, the head of development at the Japan Wrestling Federation, said athletes should try not to get influenced whether or not there are fans inside venues.

"We cannot ask too much even if they were to decide at the last minute to hold them without spectators. I'm telling my wrestlers not to be influenced," he said.

Soccer's J.League, along with Nippon Professional Baseball, has been leading the effort to get fans into the stadium in domestic sports since the virus outbreak, and its chairman Mitsuru Murai was happy to offer further support to the Tokyo Games.

"It will be pleasing for us if they cited our knowledge and that contributes to the safe operation of the games," he said. "It will be a good opportunity to show that there are merits sports can offer to the people."

