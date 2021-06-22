Japanese sporting world welcomes having fans at Tokyo Olympics

Japanese Olympians and sporting figures welcomed the decision on Monday to allow up to 10,000 spectators at the Tokyo Olympics venues, voicing their appreciation for the measure taken amid lingering public concerns over coronavirus infections.
"I'm happy just to have the games going ahead and the spectators watching us, so I'm thankful to have the support even with the 50-percent cap," said Wakaba Hara on the women's rugby team.
Sayuri Sugimoto in the women's rhythmic gymnastics welcomed the news as she vowed to come up with a display also for those who cannot be at venues.
"Our sport is one to captivate people. We'll look to put in a performance that can be felt through TVs too, and it will be great if we can energize them."
There were positive reactions from the coaching staff also as they backed the presence of the fans to provide extra motivation for athletes.
"I felt fans' cheers provided (players with) power when we played an international match, so I hope many come over," said women's soccer team manager Asako Takakura.
Satoshi Deguchi, the cycling BMX freestyle coach, echoed her sentiment.
"The athletes get excited more when there are spectators and are able to give their best performance. I'm starting to get the feel of the games (approaching) with many things getting decided," he said.
The spectator cap was set at below 50 percent of the venue's full capacity and 10,000 at maximum during an online meeting involving five organizing bodies including the Tokyo Olympics organizers, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike.
The organizing bodies, however, also agreed to consider the possibility of holding the Olympics without spectators should the infection situation worsen before or after the start on July 23.
Shigeki Nishiguchi, the head of development at the Japan Wrestling Federation, said athletes should try not to get influenced whether or not there are fans inside venues.
"We cannot ask too much even if they were to decide at the last minute to hold them without spectators. I'm telling my wrestlers not to be influenced," he said.
Soccer's J.League, along with Nippon Professional Baseball, has been leading the effort to get fans into the stadium in domestic sports since the virus outbreak, and its chairman Mitsuru Murai was happy to offer further support to the Tokyo Games.
"It will be pleasing for us if they cited our knowledge and that contributes to the safe operation of the games," he said. "It will be a good opportunity to show that there are merits sports can offer to the people."© KYODO
24 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Ganbare athletes!
HBJ
Gotta sell that merch
Rocket Lees
Ha! The "sporting world."
In other words, a bunch of out-of-touch, privileged, selfish individuals who got to skip the front of the vaccination line and have no way (or desire) to relate to the everyday folks who are suffering through the economic and emotional hardships of this horrible pandemic.
noriahojanen
Full vaccination should be mandatory for admission.
They have so far shown no specific and numerical criteria.
Monty
If nobody goes to the events, and the stadiums keep empty, that would be the best proof for the government and the IOC that the japanese people are against the Olympics.
But if the stadiums are packed with 10000 spectators, that would proof that the japanese people support the Olympics and that all surveys and polls which showed different were only nonsens.
So lets wait and see how it will goes.
Cricky
I'm happy just to have the games going ahead and the spectators watching us, so I'm thankful to have the support even with the 50-percent cap
really have to question the motivation of these athletes, do they not get enough validation from their family? They need 10,000 people to watch them, to have a sense of personal worth? Just politicians with no party. But really fit.
Pim
@Monty
Ridiculous affirmation. 10,000 people is 0.1 % of the population. There has always been at least 20% Japanese supporting the Games. They will easily fill the 10,000 spectators' cap but that won't mean the population, of the majority of it, is supportive.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
I bet they do. Japanese fans cheering and supporting which country again?
Alt
Just because there are 10000 privileged selfish idiots going, doesn’t mean the rest or the millions are, yea?
snowymountainhell
So, today You think @Monty 7:22am, 10,000 local fans with basically ‘free’, corporate-sponsor & gifted tickets are a reflection of overall ‘public sentiment’?
Just yesterday, you discounted the 86% opposition from survey of 200O people ****was not any adequate reflection of the entire nation of Japan.
Kentarogaijin
Just take care and follow science..
Cricky
Most spectators with be press ganged company employees and school children, “comfort crowd” it’s just the way it is.
Yubaru
So now the JIOC has gotten the athletes to sign on to the idea of creating a potential Olympic sized "super-spreader" event! Hell they all have been vaccinated so why should they care!
virusrex
So the "sporting world" is happy the opinion of the people is ignored once again? at least they openly recognize it instead of pretending it is all for the good of the citizens.
That would be meaningful in a country with proper, constant, easy to get testing and tracing of cases, in Japan it could also means they will instruct people to go easy on the tests if the situation appears to worsen at a bad timing.
Yubaru
Yup. Why should it be any different for any survey here? It's always a "sampling" of between 1,000 to 2,000 people and there is never any information on just who or how the respondents were contacted.
Yet, far too many take it as the gospel truth.
Alt
.and what does science tells us?
Even small event is a “risk” how much more a 10000 crowd be?
snowymountainhell
Agreed, @Yubaru 7:50am. The surveys here are often ‘limited in scope’ - Was more puzzled by those persons now ‘straddling the line’,
… when just 2 weeks ago, they were vehemently opposed to any IOCLDPJOC policies, measures and any furtherance of the Games.
Fighto!
Nope. They are NOT a priority.
Good luck Japanese public. They have had this rubbish pushed on them against their will, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.
No cheering allowed. No yelling encouragement. No benefit whatsoever to Japan, only liability.
Worst games since 1936.
Alt
saw this somewhere. A little against it as I’m not aware of their situation, but I guess THEY should be aware of the bigger situation we are in, right?
GdTokyo
Wow, this is a bad idea.
Tristis Quepe
I remember reading a story about an amusement park somewhere in Japan. There was an accident on one of the rides, and some visitors were either injured or killed. Not surprisingly, attendance at the park crashed to almost zero. Yet employees turned up to work every day with their best smiley faces on, to greet…basically nobody.
This is pretty much now I imagine the atmosphere will be in the various stadia. A massive shared delusion that they are participating in something remotely normal.
Tristis Quepe
Worst games since 1936.
And at least 1936 saw one of the greatest individual performances in the history of the games.
Jim
Would be interesting if some "real" journalists dig deeper and get a scoop as to how many brown envelopes and coercion was done by IOC/TOC/JOC against these athletes named above for them to come out publicly with these statements to support the decision to allow 10,000 spectators...
Michael Machida
This goes to show me that we cannot trust people in power not matter which country it is.
Ai Wonder
Will they also welcome the spread of the coronavirus due to these Games and the consequential increased loss of life?