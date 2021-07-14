Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

First lady Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony of the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the White House announced Tuesday, even as the city has entered a new state of emergency over a rise in coronavirus cases.
Biden will attend the July 23 opening ceremony on her first solo trip abroad as first lady.
She is also expected to attend some sporting events, as well as hold official events in Alaska and Hawaii on the way to and from Japan.
The year's Olympic competition, already postponed a year because of the pandemic, will be held without fans cheering from the stands after a state of emergency was declared in Tokyo.
A key U.S. ally, Japan has made remarkable progress in vaccinating its population against COVID-19, but the drive has lost momentum because of supply shortages.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week that staff had been sent to Tokyo to assess the feasibility of Jill Biden's visit. Psaki said the president still supported U.S. athletes traveling to Tokyo for the competition despite the rise in coronavirus cases. President Biden is not attending the Games.
“We’re well aware of the careful preparations, including the public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff, and spectators, that the government and international committee has undertaken, which is why, as we said, we support the Games moving forward,” Psaki said.
Dr Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said last week that he didn't have any concerns about a trip to Tokyo by the first lady, who is 70 years old and fully vaccinated. He said the protocols to protect her health are “rather stringent” and that “the final choice of what she'd do, obviously, is up to her.”
She has decided to follow her predecessors who also led U.S. delegations to the Olympics.
Hillary Clinton traveled to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Laura Bush led the delegation to the Turin Olympics in 2006. She also accompanied President George W. Bush to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.
Michelle Obama led a delegation to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.
Jill Biden last attended the Olympics in 2010, when she and then-Vice President Joe Biden, led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.
oldman_13
Good for her, wish it was Joe.
Tokyo-Engr
Just adding more people coming here during a State of Emergency unnecessarily.
if these are normal times…sure….come however now is not the time to do this.
The rules are different for the so called “elite”. Always have been and probably always will be.
They don’t care about the average Japanese citizen nor anyone else for that matter
sakurasuki
Head of state's time is more precious just to attend this kind of event during pandemic.
snowymountainhell
Both leaf photos today of Bach & Dr. Biden with their outstretched and open arms! What’s the meaning?
Eyeblack
I thought there were to be no spectators.
kurisupisu
The Olympics games is a farce!
Brent Forrest
Then who's going to dress sleepy Joe?
OkinawaLiving
As my coworker said when this was first brought up..."I live here and can't even go, must be nice!"
If there was ever and opportunity for the Japanese culture to really push for a cultural shift, this would be the time. How much longer will Japanese people tolerate the top down hierarchy that persist? There should be mass protests about how these games are of no importance, and priority should be to inoculate the population, and take care of its high elderly population. But instead, sponsors, and their guests will be able to attend and view games just like the royalty they are. Japan has lost almost all credibility on the world stage, and they have given all of the power in this situation to the Olympic committee and its cronies.
Kaerimashita
Kamala would have done it but she might have made a mess of it. Dr Jill is basically the VP by now.
Jim
Hopefully she doesn’t get infected with corona while in Japan! In addition, it’s just a waste of tax payers money on both sides. She should have come to Japan at a much better time and for a much better reason rather than this farce Olympics! I wonder what FORMER President Trump would say about this if someone asked him…lol !
NOMINATION
Don't worry, it is safe because she is "educated."
gogogo
Hope she is isolating like the rest of the world when she hits Japan's shores