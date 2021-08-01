Judo team carries Japan to record-setting Olympic start

Although these Olympics have been plagued by unprecedented challenges and many public setbacks for the host nation, they are already the most successful in Japan's entire sporting history when measured from the top of the medal podium.
And the gold rush by Japan's dominant judo team is the biggest reason there's plenty to celebrate in Tokyo this weekend.
Japan's 14 judo players put on the greatest collective performance in the Olympic history of their homegrown martial art during the eight-day tournament at the Budokan, claiming a record nine golds and 12 total medals from a possible 15 at the Budokan.
“Having this many gold medals is a great accomplishment for all of us,” gold medal winner Aaron Wolf said through a translator. “But all of us were trying, and not all of us succeeded. We will have motivation for the future.”
With judo leading the way, Japan has taken home 17 overall gold medals from the first eight days in Tokyo.
Japan won 16 golds at the first Tokyo Olympics in 1964 before matching that number in Athens in 2004, but the second Tokyo Games are already the home country’s most successful because its powerful judokas put a nation on their backs and carried it to success.
The judokas fell short of a 10th gold Saturday night when they lost in the final of the first Olympics mixed team competition, but the surprise ending did little to overshadow the overall achievement of this eight-day tournament.
“I was proud I was able to fight with my team,” two-time Olympic gold medalist Shohei Ono said. “I was able to observe my teammates’ judo today, and even though we didn't win, once again I realized how strong we all are. I think this is a great team consisting of top-level judoka. I think this is something that will become something I’ll cherish for the rest of my judo career going forward.”
The Japanese team was under extraordinary pressure to perform in its home Games. Japan has won far more gold medals (48) and total medals (96) than any other nation in judo, which was introduced at the first Tokyo Olympics 57 years ago in the same venerable arena.
The judokas knew the nation was watching: The Japanese media reportedly constantly on their exploits, and while the nation's planned public viewing parties had to be canceled, fans in the severely restricted city still found ways to congregate outside electronics stores or restaurants to catch glimpses of their judo heroes.
Japan also captured two silvers and a bronze, and those 12 total judo medals matched its record haul from Rio de Janeiro a half-decade ago.
No other team had ever won more than eight judo gold medals at an Olympics, and that was Japan in 2004. The results from judo's return to the Budokan were unprecedented — even if the final day didn't go ideally for the group labeled “the dream team” by the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.
Ono took his first loss since 2015 in the quarterfinals against Germany’s Igor Wandtke, and fellow gold medalist Uta Abe also took a surprising defeat before Japan rallied for eight straight wins to reach the final.
But France beat Japan in four of five bouts, leaving Ono on the sideline because he was slated to compete in the sixth. Tsukasa Yoshida’s narrow loss to Sarah Leonie Cysique sealed Japan’s final defeat, and France celebrated with the knowledge of the gravity of its achievement.
“To win here in the country of judo, during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the Budokan, it's just amazing for me and this team and the people of France,” heavyweight Teddy Riner said. “To win the final over the Japanese team? Wooooooooooow.”
Afterward, the Japanese judokas accepted their medals with less overt enthusiasm than the other three teams on the final podium, yet they were all smiles while posing for photos and throwing their coaches into the air.
Judo is incredibly important in Japan, and these Olympics will only underline it. The martial art's combination of fierce competition and respectful, deferential sportsmanship resonates deeply in the Japanese psyche, and the players in Tokyo were aware of every aspect of their responsibility.
The final day underlined the importance of the next three years before Paris, where the powerful French team will have the home-tatami advantage. All of the Japanese stars in Tokyo are young enough to compete in 2024, but the competition to make the Japanese team is even tougher than most international competitions.
"I'm not satisfied, but with these team members, we were able to compete to the end," Wolf said. "So in that sense I feel some fulfilment, but I would still like to take on the challenge from losing today, and go for revenge at the next Olympics in Paris."
JeffLee
No wonder. They've had an unfair advantage in not having to endure the long, grueling and stressfull crossborder journey, with endless covid protocols. Also, their foreign competitors were given shorter periods than normal for acclimatization before the matches. They are under orders to fly in quickly then fly out quickly.
Anyway, I recall that Japan usually gets big medal hauls around the start of the Olympics, due to the many judo, gymnastics and other events that japan does well in on the schedule. And then, its medals ranking tends to fall from then on.
snowymountainhell
China and the USA are tied for the number of medals! (at this point)
As a side note:
“Congratulations!” TEAM JAPAN ..
おめでとうございます!!!..
(“omedetou gozaimasu”)
Three cheers for ALL!
GO athletes of USA !!..
GO people of CHINA !!..
GO JAPAN !!..
Peeping_Tom
Judo World:
1) Japan- 48 Gold medals
2) France -16 Gold medals
And we had a poster claiming Japanese Judo is in decline due to "recent decades of overseas dominance"!
Nuff said.
noriahojanen
Prior to the Tokyo Games the 2021 World Judo Championship was held in June 6-13 in Hungary. There then the same anti-virus protocol was applied to all visiting teams including the Japanese. Result: Japan was predominating with the total 12 medals (6 golds, 4 silvers, 2 bronzes), followed by The Netherlands with 5 medals (yet all bronzes). The host Hungary had only one bronze.
Tokyo's great stats are not surprising regardless of any effects of home advantage.
Iron Lad
It was a great performance. I'm just a little sad at the result of the team mixed events.
Ono Shohei was placed so higher up he couldn't even fight.
Aaron Wolf, despite losing, shows no fear against such a big opponent, Teddy Riner.
didou
Great victory for France !
didou
I said exactly that a few days ago, that Japan will have nearly no medal in the second week.
Iron Lad
Peeping_Tom
Japan's lower weights are good, the issues are the heavier weight classes.
Japan must work harder and have answer to big guys like Teddy Riner.
Akira Sone is awesome though, she never fails to impress, and should be the most celebrated japanese athlete this year next to Mima Ito/Jun Mizutani.
Hiro
@didou, you are talking about gold right? Because Japan is still pulling in medals. Not to mention Japan already broke their record by surpassing the 16 gold mark. Is already pretty exciting.
And do not forget, wrestling and karate will also give Japan a huge boast.
Japan relies on judo. China relies on badminton and table tennis. Korea relies on archery. There is nothing wrong with nations being good in something. In fact Japan did incredibly well compare to all the previous olympics. They gave it all they got in every game and event. I was super hype during the epee and saber matches. Same with softball, football and baseball.
Is all about gaining experiences and showing other nation teams that you can still compete in their area of expertise and slowly catching up. Which i think Japan had made one hell of a impression in certain sports.
Iron Lad
Hiro
All the big great got humbled this year.
China with table tennis (lost to Japan mixed) and volleyball (eliminated)
Japan with judo (lost to France in team)
Korea with archery (the men's single candidates got eliminated)
This is a good year for self-reflection.
Pukey2
Now that judo is over, are we going to see the well dry up?
Er, you'll find that China does pretty well in diving, weightlifting and shooting. Sometimes in gymnastics too.
JeffLee:
Exactly. This was on top of the usual perks given to the host country like more athletes in more events. Have you seen the line-up for karate? Thank god karate is only going to be a one-off. I'm surprised they didn't manage to enter kendo, sumo and shogi into the games. I don't recall Beijing trying to enter kung-fu into the games in 2008.
All in all, I think it's GB which has suffered the most. Of course there's still athletics, but they were second in the medal table in Rio. I really can't see them getting anywhere near that (for the forseable future). Rowing was disastrous.
Iron Lad
Pukey2
Karate and kendo should be new additions.
Olympics need more contact sports, the IOC is even wanting to retire wrestling.
Richard Gallagher
Judo. The dominance is evident. There is no 'unfair' advantage. Indeed it is cultural.
Look at track. There is an unfair advantage, as Victor Comte noted: In the final of the 100 meters, no one is clean. There will be no Japanese in the men's 100 meter finals.
And men's weightlifting. I once heard the coach of the USA Olympic weightlifting team say, "The Bulgarians and other eastern European countries persevere due to the used of PEDs." I was standing across from him at the gym, when he said that.
The Japanese judokas, are the best in the world due to talent, training, discipline, skill and history. They do not require nor cultivate an unfair advantage.
oldman_13
I noticed that the article on Aaron Wolf's victory from a few days ago didn't mention the incredible sportsmanship that his South Korean opponent, Cho Gu Ham, exhibited. Cho was very gracious in defeat, repeatedly congratulating and hugging Aaron.
Those salty Chinese netizens moaning about Hashimoto's gold medal could learn a thing or two from Cho on what class means.