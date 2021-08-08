Kenya's Kipchoge wins Olympic marathon title

Eliud Kipchoge pulled away late and no one could come close to catching him as the 36-year-old from Kenya defended his Olympic marathon title.
Kipchoge finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes, 38 seconds on a breezy and humid Sunday along the streets of Sapporo. It was more than 80 seconds ahead of runner-up Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands. Bashir Abdi of Belgium earned bronze to close out the track and field portion of the Tokyo Games.
Really, this was a running clinic. Kipchoge smiled along the way and even fist-bumped a fellow racer. Kipchoge becomes the third athlete to win multiple gold medals in the men’s marathon, joining Abebe Bikila (1960, ’64) and Waldemar Cierpinski (’76, ’80).
Kipchoge, wearing white-and-pink Nikes, took off around the 30-kilometer mark and never looked back. Well, once, near the finish. There was no one even close.
On a day with plenty of cloud cover, Kipchoge cruised. The temperature was around 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius) at the start and climbing to 84 (29). The men's race stayed at the same time after the women's race was moved up an hour the day before to avoid the heat.
It was humid, though, at 81% as the runners wound their way through Sapporo. The race was moved to escape the extreme heat, but it was about the same temperature in Tokyo — and rainy.
Taking the starting line were 106 runners. Finishing were far less, with more than two dozen not finishing. The top American was Galen Rupp in eighth place.
Along the way, runners were treated to actual fans clapping and cheering. One fan even brought drums, making the atmosphere feel almost normal. Spectators haven’t been allowed in the venues during the Tokyo Olympic due to coronavirus protocols.
The fans saw a dominating performance from Kipchoge, who was a huge favorite as both the defending champion from Rio de Janeiro and the world record holder (2:01:39). In October 2019, he became the first to complete a marathon in under two hours. The time didn’t count as a world record, though, because it wasn’t held under race conditions.
Already etched in the Kenyan record books, Kipchoge added another chapter: He joined Kip Keino and Vivian Cheruiyot on the women’s side as the only ones from the country to win four Olympic medals.
In addition to his marathon golds, Kipchoge also has silver ('08) and bronze ('04) in the 5,000 meters.
Kipchoge diligently trained at elevation to get ready for this race. He said the key to running “is not magic science. It’s not rocket science, to be at the top for a long time.”
Instead, he attributes his “systems” for his success — teammates who can push him and a coach who can teach.
“I have what it deserves for me to actually stay long,” he said.
This may or may not be his last big race. He played coy when asked about it recently.
"You'll still see me around," Kipchoge said.
P. Smith
Congratulations to all the competitors!
Ken
Congratulations,the heat and humidity is not a joke.It's life or death..Well done.
lostrune2
Due to Kenya winning gold, Kenya pushed down powerhouse Jamaica to 5th in the final Athletics Medal Table
Top 5 - Gold - Silver - Bronze = Total
1.) United States - 7 G - 12 S - 7 B = 26
2.) Italy - 5 G - 0 S - 0 B = 5
3.) Kenya - 4 G - 4 S - 2 B = 10
4.) Poland - 4 G - 2 S - 3 B = 9
5.) Jamaica - 4 G - 1 S - 4 B = 9
The biggest surprise is Italy - just 5 medals, but all gold!
joffy
With this event it actually felt like the Olympics, with so many supporters lining the streets. Nice to see Osako finish 6th. On the sports side of things, Tokyo 2020 was quite successful and entertaining with great tv and NHK internet coverage.
Pukey2
Well done to all. The marathon epitomizes the Olympic Games.
It could have been better. I was watching the SF of the 10m diving yesterday at the gym. The showed the whole lot (over an hour), until the very last 4 dives and decided to cut away. WTF? It would have only taken another 5 minutes to show the leading divers. But I guess, since the Japanese diver qualified, that's all that mattered.
NHK coverage on the internet was ok, but they didn't stream everything and don't get me started on highlights. Highights conist of the Japanese player (say, in table tennis) scoring 7 powerful shots, making you think that person won. At the end, they show the opponent winning one point and that point was match point.
Wolfpack
Amazing athlete. Just a dominant marathoner.
divinda
Too bad fans weren't allowed to line the streets to watch and cheer in groups due to the dangers of....
...oh wait.
Pictures say a thousand words.
factchecker
Fantastic. It'll all be over in a few hours.
kohakuebisu
Although the marathons were moved, It was actually a few degrees cooler in Tokyo than Sapporo this morning, albeit with higher humidity.
Tokyoite
"Tokyo 2020 has happened, it means a lot. It means there is hope. It means we are on the right track to a normal life. We are on the track to our normal lives, that is the meaning of the Olympics."
Wonderful speech from Kipchoge at the finish. True meaning of what the Olympics is about and shame many posters on here will never understand.
snowymountainhell
Congratulations !! to Eliud Kipchoge on his GOLD medal win !!
Salutations ! to Abdi Nageeye Netherlands for the SILVER
and Bashir Abdi, Belgium for the BRONZE !!
And, an ‘Honorable Mention’ to JAPAN’s runner,
(with the climate & homefield advantage),
on coming in Sixth in the brutal heat & humidity of
our beloved Sapporo.
tooheysnew
what are you gonna whinge, whine & complain about then ?