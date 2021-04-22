Olympic athletes may be allowed to bring medical stimulants into Japan

A group of Japanese lawmakers plans to prepare legislation that would allow overseas athletes to bring medical stimulants to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.

Japanese law prohibits people from bringing stimulant drugs into the country. But stimulants, used by people with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, were permitted for athletes entering Brazil for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the source added.

The group of ruling and opposition parties is considering submitting a bill to the current Diet session ahead of the Summer Games slated to start on July 23, according to the source.

More than 10 athletes planning to participate in the Tokyo Games require stimulants for medical purposes and the International Olympic Committee has asked the Tokyo organizing committee to take measures to enable these people to bring the drugs into Japan.

© KYODO