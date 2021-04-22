Olympic athletes may be allowed to bring medical stimulants into Japan

A group of Japanese lawmakers plans to prepare legislation that would allow overseas athletes to bring medical stimulants to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, a source close to the matter said Wednesday.
Japanese law prohibits people from bringing stimulant drugs into the country. But stimulants, used by people with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, were permitted for athletes entering Brazil for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the source added.
The group of ruling and opposition parties is considering submitting a bill to the current Diet session ahead of the Summer Games slated to start on July 23, according to the source.
More than 10 athletes planning to participate in the Tokyo Games require stimulants for medical purposes and the International Olympic Committee has asked the Tokyo organizing committee to take measures to enable these people to bring the drugs into Japan.© KYODO
7 Comments
Reckless
Yeah! Adderall?
shogun36
I feel that! Are Roids and EX, cool? I think I gots me a stigmatism or something.
Thomas Tank
Here come the PEDs!!!
blue in green
When I can’t stops me fiddlin’
I just pops me Ritalin
I’m poppin’ and sailin’ man!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
If one needs stimulant meds, aren't they considered handicapped and thus not eligible for the regular olympics?
savethegaijin
Lots of ignorance here, fun.
ADHD's most affective treatment are stimulants such as Adderall, Vyvanse, etc. God forbid a handful of people ask that they be allowed to take their prescribed medication, legal in most countries, to an international event.
didou
For medical treatment, or hidden doping ?
Japanoob
Interesting how they can prepare to pass legislation for something related to the Olympics so quickly but to enact a law that helps reduce Covid cases such as fining bars/restaurants that stay open past a mandated time during a SOE took about a year....
marcelito
Unbelievable...no vaccination necessary, can bring stimulants in..why are they so different from the average Taro here , what other kind of double standards will the government show us in order to hold it's Olympic pork barrel show?