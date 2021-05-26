Major Japanese newspaper Asahi calls for Olympic cancelation

The Asahi Shimbun on Wednesday called for the Tokyo Olympics to be canceled with the Games set to open in less than two months.
It is the first of Japan's major newspapers to make the move and joins some regional newspapers that have recently added to the growing opposition to holding the Olympics.
Coming out against the Olympics could be significant since the newspaper, like many in Japan, is an official partner of the postponed Olympics that are to open on July 23. Asahi is typically liberal-leaning and often opposes the ruling party led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
"We cannot think it's rational to host the Olympics in the city this summer," the newspaper said in its editorial under a headline that read: "We Demand PM Suga Decide Cancellation."
"Distrust and backlash against the reckless national government, Tokyo government and stakeholders in the Olympics are nothing but escalating," the editorial added. "We demand Prime Minister Suga to calmly evaluate the circumstances and decide the cancelation of the summer event."
Asahi has a morning circulation reported at 5.16 million, and 1.55 million for its evening edition. It is second in circulation behind Yomiuri Shimbun, and subsequently is the second largest circulating newspaper in the world behind Yomiuri.
Despite the editorial, there is no indication the International Olympic Committee or local organizers have any plans to pull the plug on the games. But opposition is mounting with only a tiny percentage of Japanese now vaccinated.
Senior IOC member Richard Pound said in an interview with Japan's Jiji Press last week that the final deadline to call off the Olympics was still a month away.
"Before the end of June, you really need to know, yes or no," Jiji quoted Pound as saying.
The British Medical Journal called last month for a hard look at going forward with the Olympics. Local medical officials have also been skeptical, and billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son suggested over the weekend that the IOC was forcing the Olympics on Japan.
"Right now, more than 80% of the nation's people want the Olympics postponed or canceled," Son said, the founder and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. He also owns the SoftBank Hawks baseball team.
"Who is forcing this to go ahead, and under what right?" Son added.
Asahi also criticized the IOC, calling it "self-righteous" and also lambasted IOC Vice President John Coates. Last week Coates was asked if the Olympics would be held if a state of emergency were in force.
"Absolutely, yes," he replied.
The newspaper said there was a "huge gap" between Coates' words and the sentiments "of the people."
"Despite its overgrown size and excessive commercialism and many other problems, the Olympics have been supported because of empathy for its ideals. ... But what is the reality now?" Asahi asked.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government said a warning by the U.S. to avoid travel to Japan would have no impact on holding the Olympics.
Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and government audits suggest it might be much larger. The IOC gets billions from selling broadcast rights, which amounts to about 75% of its income.
Public opinion polls in Japan show between 60-80% want the Olympics canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an online petition asking the games be canceled has gained 400,000 signatures in a few weeks.
Tokyo and Osaka and other regions of the country are under a state of emergency that is likely to be extended past its May 31 expiration.
Organizers and the IOC, often citing the authority of the World Health Organization, say the Games can be held safely with 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes entering Japan, joined by tens of thousands of additional judges, officials, sponsors, broadcasters and media.
Fans from abroad have already been banned, and organizers are to announce next month if any fans at all will be allowed into Olympic venues.
klausdorth
More and more are calling for the end of the Olympics (or at least a delay).
Seems that some people who feel responsible are sitting on their ears.
How much more does it take to finally come to senses (if there are any left!)?
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Good for them. Bet the Yomiuri lot are checking with their LDP/Nippon Kaigi/Keidanren handlers on how to react.
robert maes
A voice of reason from an Olympic partner.
hopefully followed soon by many more although i prefer postponement.
divinda
Does this mean the Asahi Shimbun will revoke its sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympics?
Its listed under Official Partners here:
https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/organising-committee/marketing/sponsors/
(its logo on there is in Japanese as 朝日新聞 )
Fighto!
Well stated by Asahi News. Considering they are an Olympic sponsor and partner, this is very telling.
Its over. Cancel the trainwreck NOW.
AG
I don’t know if it will be cancelled even with all the pressure from these companies.
However it is fantastic to see even an Olympic partner coming out to push for cancellation.
This gives me some hope for the future of this brilliant country that is Japan.
Keep fighting until its cancelled japanese people, show who is in charge here and why this is such a special place in the world.
Vreth
Like the New Zealand doctor said in the article that was unfortunately published at 1:30am, the Olympics are an optional event. Suga and the IOC are actively choosing it over the lives and livelihoods of people in Japan. Even if they are cancelled at this point, the attention been given to the Olympics over eradicating corona is insane and beyond frustrating. Japan is totally not in a position to host the Olympics at the moment.
Tora
Also thought it was ridiculous they insisted on using Tokyo 2020.... That photo sums it up! Was a mess this is. Give it up already!
Idiots.
Asiaman7
What about Sankei Shimbun, a Tokyo 2020 Official Supporter that is owned by Fujisankei Communications, which owns GPlusMedia, which operates Japan Today?
https://olympics.com/tokyo-2020/en/news/news-20180104-01-en
Luddite
More voices of sanity are finally speaking up.
Pim
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/25/sports/olympics/tokyo-olympics-cancel.html
Excellent article with updated information. Some scientists looked at the Playbook and they're not impressed apparently.
virusrex
This is quite big, a huge step in the right direction and hopefully just the first of many.
Yubaru
Better to lose money than lives! Cancel them!
stickman1760
U can tell APs reporting is all done off the internet from somebody’s couch. No original reporting on the Olympics whatsoever. What a sham.
blahblah222
Just a gesture, but in the end won't affect anything. The Japanese government do not require public support. Regardless of "support" for government policies or even the government itself, the vote will still be for the current politicians (or their family) regardless. Even if the Olympics become a huge disaster in terms of covid control, nothing is gonna change for the current administration as they will still be winning a landslide in October elections, but of course get all the money from the Olympics.
factchecker
With more clout than JT, they might actually take notice now. If the other Jimin mouthpieces join the choir, it's toast. My fingers are crossed.
Michael Machida
[ GOOD ON THEM! ]
Im happy to see that some businesses work within the realm of reason.
vanityofvanities
I wish sound judgement of people win in the end. Japan's democracy is tried.
Tora
Stickman1760
This is a good thing. They working from home, following government suggestions not to go out and are mindful of avoiding the three Cs.
NipponGlory
japan must continue with olympic! it is symbol of hope for to BEATING coronavirus!
Sven Asai
Over? No. That mafia with their greed and taking in account many deaths with their potentially killing intentions isn’t giving up so fast. They are upmost defiant and stubborn until the last second.
RoccoL
Big respect to the Asahi Shimbun.
National hero.
stickman1760
@ Tora fair enough but check out the NYT article today for a really good read on all of this.
Scarce
The pressure is mounting! You can only have so many people stand on a egg until it cracks!! Keep pushing!
marcelito
Kudos to Asahi for saying this out loud publicly....of course it will be completely ignored by the dictatorial LDP govt.
Bet the Yomiuri lot are checking with their LDP/Nippon Kaigi/Keidanren handlers on how to react.
Absolutely...right wing trash paper Yomiuri is.
Yubaru
Who comes first? People or money? Answer that!
marcelito
japan must continue with olympic! it is symbol of hope for to BEATING coronavirus!
Are you anti Japanese since 80% of J- public oppose the games ? Uyoku nonsense.
pepelepew
I think we can all be sure the next Olympics' contract (whichever country happen to be) will have a "pandemic" clause for cancellation without penalties.
Tokyo 2020 is going to be a major mass spreader event only because no-one could have had foreseen a "major pandemic" and include it in the clauses for cancellation and the IOC is digging into it.
GenHXZ
This media drip-drip of similar article around olympics cancelation feels like a mirror of how j-gov does things - First major report of the Thing being cancelled ( Times of London , Jan 22, stongly denied) Then an article crops up every few weeks afterwards in various guises, citing different sources, still looking for the Thing to be cancelled, recent ones being a large JP publisher posting full page editorial, then later doctors calling for it to postpone) and now the next in line ... all this urge-esque from the media makes me believe we are soon entering the 'contemplating secondary measures...' from the old chaps in charge and the envitable happens.
sf2k
The cries are becoming a chorus, a chorus becoming a thunderous cacophany for change.
Keep up the pressure!