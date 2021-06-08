Members of media from abroad covering Olympics to be tracked by GPS

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto, right, and CEO Toshiro Muto, left, chat before the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' executive board meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday.

By STEPHEN WADE

Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said Tuesday that media personnel entering Japan from abroad could be monitored by GPS to make sure they follow the rules that will be spelled out in the third edition of the so-called Playbooks due out later this month.

Muto said media would be tested twice before they left home, and for several days after they enter Japan. He said they would have to sign a “pledge” to follow the rules, and would be restricted from free movement for the first 14 days.

“If any violations are found, measures such as suspension or deprivation of accreditation and deportation proceedings will be strictly applied,” Muto said.

He said reporters' phones could be tracked with GPS to see if rules had been broken.

“We can use the GPS and if they're going to places outside the business destinations, that will become very apparent," he said. "After 14 days they can engage in the normal media activity and coverage.”

He did not clarify if the strict tracking will apply to tens of thousands of others who will enter Japan for the Olympics and Paralympics, including IOC officials, officials of national Olympic committees and sports federations, broadcasters, and others arriving to work as contractors at the games.

In the latest numbers provided by local organizers, 11,090 Olympians are lined up to enter Tokyo. In addition, 59,000 other people will enter for the Olympics for a total of 70,090.

They include: Olympic Family (3,000); national Olympic committees (14,800); international sports federations (4,500); Olympic Broadcasting Service and other broadcasters (16,700); media (5,500); others (14,500).

The Paralympics involve 4,400 athletes, plus 19,000 more in categories similar to the Olympic breakdown for a total of 23,400.

Combined, that is 93,490 people for both events. Organizers say the number is 50% less than the original forecast of 180,000 entering for the Paralympics and Olympics.

Although organizers confirmed those numbers, Muto suggested 105,000 people might be the total number for the Olympics and Paralympics. Organizers did not offer immediate clarification.

