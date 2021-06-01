1,649 Tokyo Games attendees have already entered Japan under eased quarantine rules

More than 1,600 foreign staff and athletes involved in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics entered Japan during a period of over one and a half months through mid-May under special exceptional circumstances, with the most receiving relaxed self-quarantine requirements, the Tokyo Games Organizing Committee said Monday.
A total of 1,649 attendees arrived in Japan between April 1 and May 16. Of those, 1,432, including athletes for test events and broadcasting personnel, were exempted from Japan's 14-day self-quarantine requirement.
These people were allowed to engage in their work in restricted areas of movement and modes of transportation after a three-day quarantine provided they take COVID-19 tests on the third, eighth and 14th day of their arrival, the committee said.
The athletes were allowed to undertake individual training from the day after their arrival if they submitted to virus testing the first three days.
The committee said there have been no reports of positive test results and no breach of curfew at their hotels.© KYODO
AG
Ask the japanese people to “stay home” and be careful, but thousands of athletes coming from all over the world can come and not go through a strict quarantine.
Priorities...
HoldingYouAccountable
Serious question: WTF are you doing Japan?
Aly Rustom
wow! hope the virus doesn't get transmitted by people y under special exceptional circumstances...
No one knows. Not even those in power know.
William77
Any sense of logic is totally gone.
Whatsnext
Absolute BULL. Why dont they have to do the 14 day quarantine be the rest of us do??? DOUBLE STANDARD!
Whatsnext
I cancelled my trip back home because of their stupid quarantine rules but media gets a free pass??? The government treats their tax payers like crap!
Whatsnext
Everyone should call the health department and complain!
HoldingYouAccountable
SAVE YOURSELF AND YOUR FAMILY! Leave japan!
virusrex
For one part this is a drop in the bucket for the number of cases inside of the country, the real risk comes from the very limited control the government is doing on the domestic transmission.
But on the other side this makes it very evident that the supposedly strict measures that the organizers were supposed to put for the games are not really strict at all, so having cases and transmission because of the games is not a question of "if" but of "how much".
Aly Rustom
words of wisdom
Zoroto
Anybody who believes these people is an idiot, frankly. Like they would ever admit. The only way this will come out if one of the infected comes forward, but that's very unlikely to happen since they have a vested interest in the Olympics.
therougou
I doubt anyone is doing a 14 day quarantine.
vendingmachinemusic
Good thing my dad bod separates me from the athletes clearly. Don't want to get any strange looks from my local peeps, or have people calling the cops on me thinking I am an Olympian.