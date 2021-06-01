1,649 Tokyo Games attendees have already entered Japan under eased quarantine rules

More than 1,600 foreign staff and athletes involved in the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics entered Japan during a period of over one and a half months through mid-May under special exceptional circumstances, with the most receiving relaxed self-quarantine requirements, the Tokyo Games Organizing Committee said Monday.

A total of 1,649 attendees arrived in Japan between April 1 and May 16. Of those, 1,432, including athletes for test events and broadcasting personnel, were exempted from Japan's 14-day self-quarantine requirement.

These people were allowed to engage in their work in restricted areas of movement and modes of transportation after a three-day quarantine provided they take COVID-19 tests on the third, eighth and 14th day of their arrival, the committee said.

The athletes were allowed to undertake individual training from the day after their arrival if they submitted to virus testing the first three days.

The committee said there have been no reports of positive test results and no breach of curfew at their hotels.

© KYODO