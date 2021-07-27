Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Takanori Nagase, left, holds up the hand of Saeid Mollaei of Mongolia after defeating him to win the men's -81kg judo final at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday night. Photo: AP/Vincent Thian
tokyo 2020 olympics

Nagase wins Japan’s fifth gold medal in judo

3 Comments
TOKYO

Takanori Nagase on Tuesday won Japan’s fifth gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Mongolia’s Saeid Mollaei in the final of the men’s 81-kilogram division.

Nagase improved on his bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro with a strong performance all day at the Budokan. The 2015 world champion had a history of falling short on judo’s biggest stages, but he completed a waza ari 1:43 into golden score to claim the Olympic title.

Mollaei won his first Olympic medal two years after leaving his native Iran upon revealing that his national team coaches had ordered him to lose in the semifinals of the 2019 world championships in Tokyo to avoid facing Israel’s Sagi Muki in the final. Mollaei subsequently moved to Germany and then acquired Mongolian citizenship. Mongolia has three judo medals in Tokyo.

Belgium’s Matthias Casse and Austria’s Shamil Borchasvili claimed bronze medals. Austria hadn’t won a judo medal since 2008.

Congratulations! to Takanori Nagase on YOUR gold medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics.

While this 6:40pm headline claims it as “JAPAN’s fifth Gold in Judo”, YOUR victory news here may have been overshadowed by the 6:40pm announcement of Tokyo’s failure:

- “Tokyo reports record 2,848 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 7,629“ -Today 6:45pm

Congratulations to Nagase. Japan is really cleaning up in Judo.

