NBA star guard Bradley Beal will not play for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics after being placed into Covid-19 health and safety protocols, USA Basketball announced Thursday Photo: AFP/File
tokyo 2020 olympics

NBA's Beal off U.S. Olympic team and Grant into COVID protocol

LOS ANGELES

NBA guard Bradley Beal will not play for the U.S. Olympic basketball team in Tokyo while forward Jerami Grant has joined him in COVID-19 protocols, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

A roster replacement for Beal will be named later, likely from a squad of NBA players who have worked with the Olympic squad during a Las Vegas training camp the past 10 days.

Beal, who plays for the Washington Wizards, was placed under COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

While he was listed as unable to participate in the Olympics, it was not revealed if he had contracted COVID-19.

Beal was a starter in the U.S. Olympic team's first three exhibition games, shock losses to Nigeria and Australia followed by a victory over Argentina.

He averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 29 minutes a game.

Grant, who plays for the NBA's Detroit Pistons, was placed under the health and safety protocols "out of an abundance of caution," according to a USA Basketball statement.

There was no detail regarding his status for Tokyo. The U.S. squad departs next week with its first game in Japan on July 25.

The U.S. team is awaiting three players from the NBA Finals to join the squad, Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

