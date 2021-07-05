NBA star Hachimura, wrestler Yui Susaki to carry Japan's flag at Tokyo Olympics

NBA star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan's flag at the Tokyo Games, Japanese Olympic chiefs said Monday -- although fans might not be allowed into the stadium to watch the opening ceremony.
The Washington Wizards forward will carry the flag along with twice-world-champion wrestler Yui Susaki at the July 23 opener for the pandemic-postponed Games.
The 23-year-old Hachimura, whose father is Beninese and mother is Japanese, said carrying his nation's flag was "a great honor".
"I'd love this to be an opportunity for kids and everyone else in Japan to watch me and my teammates playing at the Olympics, and take even more of an interest in basketball and sport as a whole," he said in a statement.
In May, Hachimura hit out at racism on social media, saying he receives racist messages "almost every day".
Details of the opening ceremony have been kept tightly under wraps, with local media reporting it will be half an hour longer to allow for Covid-19 countermeasures such as distancing.
And with less than three weeks to go, it is still unclear how many seats, if any, will be filled at the national stadium.
Organizers have set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue's capacity.
But Games president Seiko Hashimoto said that "having no spectators is an option".
Media reports said Monday the government this week was likely to extend anti-virus measures in Tokyo and elsewhere, with a decision on Olympic fans to follow.
The current restrictions -- which cap spectators at sports events to 5,000 -- are due to end on Sunday but could now be in place during the Olympics, the reports said.© 2021 AFP
oldman_13
Good for you Rui, carry the flag proudly.
Ignore the naysayers who will rain on your parade and Japanese fans and people in general.
tamanegi
Congratulations Rui and Yui! Many Japanese will be annoyed and uncomfortable with Rui's selection but I wish him and Yui good luck with this responsibility.
Laguna
That was an extremely ballsy decision. We can hope that Japan will continue progress towards intercultural/interracial inclusiveness.
Peeping_Tom
"That was an extremely ballsy decision."
Well.
"Much more advanced" societies such as British or German, NEVER had black flag bearers.
What about extremely developed Korea, Vietnam, and China?
Fighto!
Extremely developed? Where on earth did you get that idea, particularly in the case of Vietnam and China? Even the government of China does not recognise China as a developed nation.
Anyway, back to reality, well done Japan. 1 in 20 children born now have a foreign-born parent. That number will be 1 in 10 before long. The choice of Rui is a sign of the modern Japan that embraces multiculturalism.
kennyG
Why do you think so?
Pukey2
Great PR to show how multicultural and understanding Japan is. Not! All for show.
Yubaru
Yeah and what number out of that, are stateless? It's not easy to for many of these kids born to a foreign parent, to get citizenship. A lot also depends upon what the nationality of the foreign parent is as well!
Moderator
Back on topic please.
Yubaru
They should have picked Naomi Osaka to go with Rui, but then too many people would have had apoplexy if they did.
Diversity in Japan, only goes so far!
Peeping_Tom
"They should have picked Naomi Osaka to go with Rui, but then too many people would have had apoplexy if they did."
Certainly because both are representative of 99% of Japanese as an ethnic people, enne.
"Diversity in Japan, only goes so far!"
Call me when the US of A, or Canada, or....("advanced country") sends two "black" athletes to carry the flag at an Olympics!
obladi
I'm sensing a lot of hostility here. Even if you are anti-olympics 2021, which I most definitely am, you can still be happy for athletes who have achieved not only in their sport, but also a symbolic victory showing the multicultural potential for Japan.
Yubaru
Sorry? Is the title of the page about the US? Tired of all the comparisons being made with THAT country.
divinda
The Covid-19 based rules established by the JOC and IOC state that only athletes allowed to stay at the Olympic Village can attend the Opening Ceremony.
All athletes, including Japanese, can only start staying at the Olympic Village within 5 days of their event.
All wrestling events begin on August 1st, 8 days after the Opening Ceremony.
tooheysnew
So you’re saying They should be picking people by their skin colour, not on merit ?
Lets just ignore other athletes who have proudly represented Japan at previous Olympics