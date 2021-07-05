NBA star Hachimura, wrestler Yui Susaki to carry Japan's flag at Tokyo Olympics

NBA star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan's flag at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics

NBA star Rui Hachimura will carry Japan's flag at the Tokyo Games, Japanese Olympic chiefs said Monday -- although fans might not be allowed into the stadium to watch the opening ceremony.

The Washington Wizards forward will carry the flag along with twice-world-champion wrestler Yui Susaki at the July 23 opener for the pandemic-postponed Games.

The 23-year-old Hachimura, whose father is Beninese and mother is Japanese, said carrying his nation's flag was "a great honor".

"I'd love this to be an opportunity for kids and everyone else in Japan to watch me and my teammates playing at the Olympics, and take even more of an interest in basketball and sport as a whole," he said in a statement.

In May, Hachimura hit out at racism on social media, saying he receives racist messages "almost every day".

Details of the opening ceremony have been kept tightly under wraps, with local media reporting it will be half an hour longer to allow for Covid-19 countermeasures such as distancing.

And with less than three weeks to go, it is still unclear how many seats, if any, will be filled at the national stadium.

Organizers have set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue's capacity.

But Games president Seiko Hashimoto said that "having no spectators is an option".

Media reports said Monday the government this week was likely to extend anti-virus measures in Tokyo and elsewhere, with a decision on Olympic fans to follow.

The current restrictions -- which cap spectators at sports events to 5,000 -- are due to end on Sunday but could now be in place during the Olympics, the reports said.

© 2021 AFP