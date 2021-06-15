NBCUniversal CEO says Tokyo Olympics could be most profitable ever for company

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Jeff Shell said on Monday that the upcoming Tokyo Games could be the most profitable Olympics in NBC’s history.
“I think we're pretty optimistic about both the ratings and the economics of the Olympics and advertisers have embraced it,” Shell said at Credit Suisse’s virtual Communications Conference.
Every Olympics has an issue that people worry about in the run up to the Games, Shell said.
"I lived in London: everybody was worried about the traffic. And last time it was Zika, and then once the Opening Ceremony happens, everybody forgets all that and enjoys the 17 days. And I think this is going to be the same thing,” he said.
In March 2020, NBCUniversal said it had sold more than $1.25 billion in national advertising for the Tokyo Olympics, a record for any broadcaster for the event. Organizers later rescheduled the Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal has not made public an updated advertising sales figure.
Shell on Monday said the company had officially completed its advertising sales “upfront,” which he said was the strongest in the history of NBCUniversal.
On June 7, the company said it will air an "unprecedented" 7,000 hours of coverage for the Tokyo Games across its multiple television networks and streaming platform Peacock.
Most of the Japanese public oppose holding the Olympics as the country struggles through another wave of COVID-19 amid a slow vaccination rollout. But half believe the Tokyo Olympics will still take place this summer, according to a survey released June 7.
NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp, paid $7.65 billion to extend its U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympics through 2032.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
divinda
"everybody forgets all that" : How to create a super-spreader event in one easy step!
snowymountainhell
This says it all:“…Tokyo Olympics could be most profitable ever…” -
Sure. The ‘people of Japan’ paid the majority of the costs.
rainyday
Oh yeah, THAT is why we’ve spent the last year and a half living under a government that has dragged its feet instead of doing something to stop COVID at every turn. NBC’s bottom line.
Don’t watch these stupid games on TV, it’ll only encourage them.
drlucifer
Everybody? Count me out. Not going to watch it.
theFu
That's what happens when your political leaders put in a bid, and win, to host the games.
When the games came to Atlanta, I was living here. The locals didn't want them. They were tired of it after all the spending, inconveniences, and traffic. As a local, I only got to see 2 events - very early - no finals. Had 4 family members move into a 1 bdr apartment for 2 weeks. I'd moved to the area just a few months before. The housing market was full of restrictions to prevent people from buying a house and charging 5x the normal price for 2-3 week rental. It was messed up.
That's part of the price.
dbsaiya
Pretty callous comment considering the real concerns of the host nation's populace and medical community. Let's all watch how Japan deals with this block party; voyeurism on a global scale...
Darius
Yea, most of which are not worried about a deadly virus that's spread globally.