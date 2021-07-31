Nigerian sprinter Okagbare suspended after positive for HGH

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended Saturday after a positive test for human growth hormone. The announcement came hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Olympics.
Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The AIU said it was only informed of the finding on Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats at the Tokyo Games.
The AIU informed Okagbare of the finding and her provisional suspension on Saturday morning, it said.
Okagbare won her heat in 11.05 seconds at Olympic Stadium on the first day of track and field action at the Games.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
dagon
This shambolic pandemic cash grab Olympics has shown that the anti-doping severity of the JOC is empty virtue signaling.
We are on the cusp of a transhuman revolution, many athletes have joints artificially replaced or have done cycles of performance enhancements before the testing for the games.
Let the Olympics be a medical technology driver for innovation and maybe in the near future there will not even have to be a distinction between the Olympics and Paralympics Games.
ShinkansenCaboose
She already ran in the 100 heats and thought she got away with it, just like when you get one of those dear Mam/Sir letters telling you you inherited a hundred million and you write them back and they thought they got away with it! Not!!!
zichi
Most of her team are in covid quarantine. There are millions of good Nigerians.
Antiquesaving
I don't see the problem, from what I found she was taking a male growth hormone, sounds fair to me seeing eventually the women will be competing against people that benefited most of their lives from that same hormone just did it naturally since birth.
Mr Kipling
Looks like someone messed up their dosage and timings very badly, July 19th is too close to the event to get any benefit from hGH.
jiji Xx
wonder why she was allowed to run, and why it took 10 days for the test result to filter through. also wonder why the suspension is "provisional"..... you'd think it would be just as easy to give facts in articles as all the definite-maybes that abound these days. or not? 「(°ヘ°)
lostrune2
Lol, human growth hormone (HGH) is not a "male" growth hormone
(the name should already give ya a clue, both human males and females naturally produce HGH - if only males produce it, then females would all be dwarves)
In_japan
suspended after positive for corona...
hahaha... I had to read the article to realize its HGH. corona horror.
Azzprin
They will give her a test for HGH and if that is positive, then she will lose her medal for the 100 and be sent home.
If the test is negative, then she will be allowed to do any further heats she is entered for.
Maybe she was taking it to improve herself, but stopped before any races so it would be out of her system during competitions, but was caught out by the "out-of-competition" test.
Jind
suspension is "provisional" because there is a A test and a B test.
Two tests. Any full suspensions will be after the second B test results.