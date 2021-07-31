Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics Athletics
Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
tokyo 2020 olympics

Nigerian sprinter Okagbare suspended after positive for HGH

10 Comments
By GERALD IMRAY
TOKYO

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended Saturday after a positive test for human growth hormone. The announcement came hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The AIU said it was only informed of the finding on Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats at the Tokyo Games.

The AIU informed Okagbare of the finding and her provisional suspension on Saturday morning, it said.

Okagbare won her heat in 11.05 seconds at Olympic Stadium on the first day of track and field action at the Games.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Login to comment

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended Saturday after a positive test for human growth hormone.

This shambolic pandemic cash grab Olympics has shown that the anti-doping severity of the JOC is empty virtue signaling.

We are on the cusp of a transhuman revolution, many athletes have joints artificially replaced or have done cycles of performance enhancements before the testing for the games.

Let the Olympics be a medical technology driver for innovation and maybe in the near future there will not even have to be a distinction between the Olympics and Paralympics Games.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

She already ran in the 100 heats and thought she got away with it, just like when you get one of those dear Mam/Sir letters telling you you inherited a hundred million and you write them back and they thought they got away with it! Not!!!

2 ( +8 / -6 )

Most of her team are in covid quarantine. There are millions of good Nigerians.

2 ( +8 / -6 )

I don't see the problem, from what I found she was taking a male growth hormone, sounds fair to me seeing eventually the women will be competing against people that benefited most of their lives from that same hormone just did it naturally since birth.

-8 ( +3 / -11 )

Looks like someone messed up their dosage and timings very badly, July 19th is too close to the event to get any benefit from hGH.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

wonder why she was allowed to run, and why it took 10 days for the test result to filter through. also wonder why the suspension is "provisional"..... you'd think it would be just as easy to give facts in articles as all the definite-maybes that abound these days. or not? 「(°ヘ°)

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

I don't see the problem, from what I found she was taking a male growth hormone, sounds fair to me seeing eventually the women will be competing against people that benefited most of their lives from that same hormone just did it naturally since birth.

Lol, human growth hormone (HGH) is not a "male" growth hormone

(the name should already give ya a clue, both human males and females naturally produce HGH - if only males produce it, then females would all be dwarves)

4 ( +5 / -1 )

suspended after positive for corona...

hahaha... I had to read the article to realize its HGH. corona horror.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The AIU said it was only informed of the finding on Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats at the Tokyo Games.

They will give her a test for HGH and if that is positive, then she will lose her medal for the 100 and be sent home.

If the test is negative, then she will be allowed to do any further heats she is entered for.

zichiToday 12:47 pm JST

Most of her team are in covid quarantine. There are millions of good Nigerians.

but it only takes one bad apple to spoil the rest.

Maybe she was taking it to improve herself, but stopped before any races so it would be out of her system during competitions, but was caught out by the "out-of-competition" test.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

suspension is "provisional" because there is a A test and a B test.

Two tests. Any full suspensions will be after the second B test results.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog