Nigerian sprinter Okagbare suspended after positive for HGH

Blessing Okagbare, of Nigeria, wins a heat in the women's 100-meter run at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

By GERALD IMRAY

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was provisionally suspended Saturday after a positive test for human growth hormone. The announcement came hours before she was due to run in the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Olympics.

Okagbare tested positive in an out-of-competition test on July 19, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The AIU said it was only informed of the finding on Friday and after Okagbare had already run in the 100 heats at the Tokyo Games.

The AIU informed Okagbare of the finding and her provisional suspension on Saturday morning, it said.

Okagbare won her heat in 11.05 seconds at Olympic Stadium on the first day of track and field action at the Games.

