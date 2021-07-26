Nishiya, just 13, gives Japan sweep in street skateboarding

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, giving the host nation a sweep of golds in the street event after Yuto Horigome won the men’s competition.
Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian who is also 13, won the silver, her country’s second in skateboarding after Kelvin Hoefler finished second on Sunday in the men’s event.
The women’s bronze went to Funa Nakayama of Japan.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
11 Comments
Kobe White Bar Owner
2 gold for skateboarding!!! Congratulations!!!
Thomas Goodtime
Well done young lady.
Sindhoor GK
Gold and bronze for Japan. Congratulations.
nakanoguy01
ironic that a country that abhors street skateboarding has two gold medal and a bronze champs! congratulations to this awesome trio, believe in your dreams no matter what anyone/your country says.
Roblib
Congratulations Japan! Enjoying watching all the events on TV since last week.
Kev James
She was incredible!!!! Now I hope she can have a great summer and her school hasn’t bogged her down with tons of summer homework!!!!
Kumagaijin
I think the reason why Japanese skateboarders have an edge over other country's athletes is because they spend less time smoking herb and getting inked up and more time on training. IMHO
BeerDeliveryGuy
I wouldn’t say Japan “abhors” skating as much as certain parts of the US. There are sings that prohibit skating in some public roads and spaces, but the police (and Kens and Karens) are no where near as aggressive in harassing skaters.
Reckless
Wow!
Tokyo-m
Well done Japan on this great skateboarding success! But yes, it's a fact that the average kid in this country wouldn't make it more than a few hundred yards on a skateboard before they'd be stopped and ordered off.
THOMAS MCGAULEY
Congratulations Japan!