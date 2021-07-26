Nishiya, just 13, gives Japan sweep in street skateboarding

Momiji Nishiya of Japan reacts after winning the women's street skateboarding finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya of Japan won the first Olympic skateboard competition for women on Monday, giving the host nation a sweep of golds in the street event after Yuto Horigome won the men’s competition.

Rayssa Leal, a Brazilian who is also 13, won the silver, her country’s second in skateboarding after Kelvin Hoefler finished second on Sunday in the men’s event.

The women’s bronze went to Funa Nakayama of Japan.

