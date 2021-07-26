Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics Diving
Thomas Daley and Matty Lee of Britain compete during the men's synchronized 10m platform diving final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
tokyo 2020 olympics

No golden sweep for China's divers: British pair win 10 meter synchro

By BETH HARRIS
TOKYO

Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain narrowly won the 10-meter synchronized diving on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics, upsetting favored China and preventing the diving powerhouse from a golden sweep.

Daley and Lee totaled 471.81 points in the final, edging the Chinese duo of Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen by 1.23 points. Cao and Chen settled for silver with 470.58.

Alexsandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of ROC took bronze with 439.92 points.

Daley earned his first gold medal in his third Olympics partnering with Lee, who is at his first Games. Daley earned bronze in 10-meter synchro with a different partner five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, and bronze in individual 10-meter in 2012 at his hometown London Games.

The Chinese led through the first three rounds. The Brits took over the lead for good on their fourth dive, but it was close.

Cao and Chen trailed by only 1.74 points after their fifth dive, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

Daley and Lee went first, earning one of their two marks of 10.0 for a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck. They hugged and then waited to see if their total would hold up.

Cao and Chen went last, executing a back 2 1/2 somersault with 2 1/2 twists pike that earned marks ranging from 9.0 to 9.5. The Chinese earned two 10s during the round, but their last dive didn't have as high a degree of difficulty as the Brits.

China won the first diving event of the Tokyo Olympics in women's 3-meter synchro springboard on Sunday. Shi Tingmao and Wang Han won by 25.62 points.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

