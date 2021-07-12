Not just COVID: Earthquakes, typhoons pose threat at Tokyo Olympics

The coronavirus might top the risks at the Tokyo Olympics, but organizers in Japan have other deadly, unpredictable threats to contend with: natural disasters.
Japan is regularly rattled by earthquakes and battered by typhoons, and experts warn that disaster preparation for a major event like the Games should not take a back seat because of the virus.
"For organizers, infection measures are an urgent challenge," Hirotada Hirose, a specialist in disaster risk studies, told AFP.
"But the risks of a major earthquake mustn't be forgotten when you have an Olympics hosted by Japan," added Hirose, professor emeritus at Tokyo Woman's Christian University.
Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches throughout southeast Asia and across the Pacific Basin.
The country is also home to numerous active volcanos and is regularly hit by typhoons in the season that runs from around May to October, peaking in August and September.
When Japan hosted the Rugby World Cup in 2019, three pool matches were canceled because of Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 100 people and caused widespread flooding.
Tokyo and surrounding areas sit precariously at the junction of shifting tectonic plates, and experts and officials regularly warn residents that the next "Big One" could strike at any time.
Before last year's postponement, large-scale exercises were organized to rehearse the response to a massive quake ripping through Tokyo Bay.
"There has been an earthquake. Please stay calm and protect yourself," blared a message in Japanese and English at one venue. "Taking action in a panic may lead to danger."
Tokyo 2020 says it has contingency plans for various natural disasters, "prioritizing the safety of spectators and people involved", though they declined to offer further details.
The risks are real, said Toshiyasu Nagao, an expert on earthquake prediction studies with Tokai University's Institute of Oceanic Research and Development.
"It would be no surprise if a big earthquake hit directly beneath the capital tomorrow," he told AFP. "And it's not just in Tokyo, the risks of an earthquake are everywhere in Japan."
Seven earthquakes of magnitude six or higher have hit Japan so far this year, including a 7.3-magnitude quake in February, and a March jolt that sparked a tsunami advisory.
Japan is also haunted by the 2011 quake which triggered a tsunami that killed more than 18,500 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Tokyo's government says the city's permanent Olympic venues feature the latest technology in case of disaster.
The $340 million Ariake volleyball arena, for example, has shock-absorbing giant rubber cushions to keep it safe even during violent shaking, and is certified for use as a shelter.
Waterfront facilities, including the Olympic Village, are built on embankments or protected by sea walls that can withstand a tsunami of almost two meters -- the maximum height predicted inside Tokyo Bay, the city says.
In some ways, the pandemic has made potential disaster response less complicated as almost all fans will be barred from the Games, making the prospect of mass spectator evacuations unlikely.
But some 70,000 athletes, media and officials will still be in Tokyo for the Olympics and Paralympics, and controlling infection risks during an emergency response could be difficult.
Japanese authorities have already updated their emergency policies, limiting space at shelters to avoid crowding and stocking up on masks and disinfectant.
"Evacuation management can directly contradict infection control measures," warned Sakiko Kanbara, professor of disaster nursing at University of Kochi. "We have to be aware that a disaster in ordinary times is quite different from one in a pandemic."
Still, emergency preparation is so deeply embedded in Japanese life that Tokyo even has several disaster simulation centers where visitors can experience artificial jolts and practice evacuation.
On a recent visit to the Ikebukuro Life Safety Learning Centre, English teacher Mike Diakakis said he had found a quake in Tokyo earlier this year "a little nerve-wracking".
"You don't really think about it until you've experienced it," he said.© 2021 AFP
Velius
Is this somehow supposed to make us normalize the pandemic?
To make us equate uncontrollable natural disasters with ones that are if not man-made, then at least greatly exacerbated by government ineptitude?
As if we should think “oh right, COVID, typhoons, it’s all しょうがない”
mz16
Seems kind of odd considering all the disaster emergency notification apps are fully in Japanese.
Visitors and those who don't speak Japanese would just be in the dark trying to decypher what is going on.
Joe Blow
This photo is just what.
Cricky
The heat might be a bigger risk, and should be on the list.
Some dude
This photo is just what.
I think it’s an error. That photo should have been in the “staff practice meeting Thomas Bach” article.
noriahojanen
Don't forget high temperature and heatwave. Before the pandemic it was the primary concern for the Tokyo Games (resulting in relocating marathon north to Hokkaido). Unlike an earthquake, it could have been avoided. The period was kept intact due to the request of NBC, an American media outlet and biggest sponsor. Thinking back, the IOC's high-handed approach and pro-business favoritism were already seen.
Yukijin
I agree with Cricky. The heat and humidity at this time of year is just crazy in Japan, it's the stupidest season to stage an event, october would be perfect.
Hervé L'Eisa
And volcanic activity.
rainyday
That photo shows us a high-tech state of the art facility that probably cost hundreds of millions of Yen whose task is to teach people how to bend over and hold a pillow on their head.
Anywhere else in the world this task could be accomplished by simply telling people "Hey, just bend over and hold a pillow over your head" without the need for the super ultra high tech facility.
quercetum
In case of earthquake, cover or protect your head with a bag or hide underneath a desk.
Chico3
If Mother Nature can’t get through the IOC and the government, then nothing will and they will suffer and have to live with the consequences.
jiji Xx
as for those photos really.... everyone will be fine as long as the earth isn't shaking too violently for them to read the manual that those people are obviously working from. sheesh. (Ueno Zoo Zebra hunt syndrome)
Chico3
I forgot to add that unless you have been living in Japan or nearby, they might not know that this is an early rainy season, followed by typhoons, as we’ve been going through. According to the weather forecast, we’re in for more rain for the next week or so.
vanityofvanities
Also "heat" awaits. As soon as the rainy season ends, sweltering summer will assault them.
BitHed
"Kenji, Shinji and Genji weren't totally convinced of the new methods for the Javelin umpires but nevertheless took to the training like fish in a barrel.."
And FWIW, the Athletes Village doesn't look very tsunami-proof anyway yo ..
expat
Oh yeah, that's gonna work wonders...might as well ask for divine intercession while you're prone.
Dee
If there were earthquakes and tsunamis, the Games would go on. That's the point of this article.