Nothing can stop Tokyo Olympics from going ahead: IOC's Coates

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates was adamant Saturday that nothing could stop the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead, despite ongoing risks from COVID-19.
Asked by AFP if there was any scenario in which the Games, which are due to start on July 23, could be canceled or postponed again at this late stage, he replied: "No, there's not.
"The prime minister of Japan said that to the president of the United States two or three weeks ago. He continues to say that to the IOC. We're working with him (Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga) on all of the safety measures. It's going ahead."
Suga held talks with U.S. President Joe Biden in April and stressed Japan was doing everything possible to contain COVID-19 infections and hold a "safe and secure" Olympics.
But questions continue to be raised about the viability of the Games, given the ongoing pandemic and a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan being extended on Friday.
While Japan's COVID-19 outbreak remains much smaller than in many countries, with just over 10,500 deaths, its vaccine rollout is moving slowly and polls show most Japanese people support cancellation or another delay.
Coates, the point man for the Games as head of the IOC's coordination commission, said a huge amount of work had been done to ensure the safety of athletes and the Japanese public.
"We spent the first half of last year identifying all the worst-case scenarios," he told reporters in Sydney on the sidelines of the Australian Olympic Committee's annual general meeting.
"We spent the next six months looking at the countermeasures that are necessary. We're implementing those countermeasures, predicated on there being no vaccine, so that situation has improved. The Games will go ahead."
U.S. drugs giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Thursday announced a deal with the IOC to provide vaccines to competitors and staff at the Games.
In a statement, the firms said they would coordinate with national sporting bodies to make sure that coronavirus vaccines are available to anyone who needs one before traveling to Japan.
Coates said it was a big step forward.
"All of the precautions that we have been taking are aimed at the health of the athletes and the health of the people of Japan," he said, denying the IOC was putting sport and financial considerations before health.
"We've put an amazing amount of work into the procedures that ensure the safety of the athletes through testing ... boosted now by all athletes around the world now having access to the vaccine."
But he also admitted that not having the Japanese public fully on board was a concern.
"I think there's a correlation between the numbers who are concerned about their safety with the numbers who have been vaccinated in Japan," he said. "And the numbers (vaccinated) are very small, particularly among the elderly. So as the vaccine is rolled out in Japan, I think that will improve.
"The other message we have to get across to them, and are getting across to them, is that these measures we've been taking and trialling at test events are working," he added.
While some Olympic test events and qualifiers have been postponed, canceled or moved abroad, others, notably the diving World Cup, have been successfully held in Tokyo with athletes from overseas.
Coates revealed a Tunisian official at a recent rowing event in Tokyo tested positive for coronavirus, but said that only proved the tough measures were working.
"He tested okay before he left Tunisia, tested okay on arrival then three days later tested positive," he said. "But the system worked and he was taken out of his team, the competition, and no one else tested positive. Sorry for him, but that was a very good experience (for organizers)."© 2021 AFP
TokyoTelegraph
This is about as arrogant as you can get!
Matej
united by emotion...what a sarcasm...you are just united by greed as olympics are just a nice business very well funded by government.
let me say that all supporters of these olympic ideas are just out of touch with reality....
Cricky
The Kamikaze Olympics in the face of total failure they will forge on despite public opinion despite the dangers the non interest, the pandemic. Corruption must be seen to prevail. These mostly old men will have their day proving that corruption trumps all, and their legacy is secure as the most self serving cluster of outcasts any society would ostracise.
memoryfix
Nothing ever could stop it.
Japan is at the mercy of fate now as to how this event plays out on the world stage.
Luddite
Absolutely disgusting.
Simian Lane
Call me old fashioned but I’m a great believer of not giving up and facing the challenge. After the billions invested, and the fact foreign spectators are already banned, and that it will be held in the summer months, then what’s wrong with being determined to hold it ? Already professional sports are being held, and Euro 21 football championship will be held in June, it would be defeatist to give up now, plus if it is held, it may even be a symbol of hope to many.
klausdorth
Nothing, nothing can stop the arrogance and selfishness displayed by those who still want the Olympics!
obladi
A disaster in slow motion. Well, at least there will be consequences. And one of them will be to hold those incapable of saying "No" responsible.
TrevorPeace
Coates has only one mandate, one interest. I suggest everyone who cares should not watch TV coverage of the games. If we devastate the advertising funds that networks are hoping for, those broadcasters won't be so eager to bid next time. It really is time to cut this oligarchy down to size.
stickman1760
The callousness of Coates is stunning. The IOC is putting money ahead of the safety of Tokyo residents. There is no denying that. I’m sure there have been more positives at these test events but we will never hear about it. When it’s all over these IOC crooks should be locked up.
Zoroto
How come nobody is calling these people out on this BS. I am really shocked not a single national Olympic committee has pulled out (besides NK).
The IOC is lucky that Japan is the most corrupt country in the world that would ever be considered to host an Olympics. I am 100% sure this would not be going ahead in another place.
Zoroto
Of course, but none of the people on the same flight with the infected person were deemed a close contacts, so likely never even tested.
Unfortunately, that will never happen. The Olympics is only 2 weeks long. COVID-19 incubation period is 5-7 days and it takes a few more days before it becomes a serious case.
The damage done will not be during the games, but after they already left, and it will essentially be unprovable that any damage is directly related to the Olympics.