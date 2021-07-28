Olympic champ Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Simone Biles will not defend her Olympic title.
The American gymnastics superstar withdrew from Thursday's all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.
USA Gymnastics said in a statement on Wednesday that the 24-year-old is opting to not compete. The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn't mentally ready.
Jade Carey, who finished ninth in qualifying, will take Biles' place in the all-around. Carey initially did not qualify because she was the third-ranking American behind Biles and Sunisa Lee. International Gymnastics Federation rules limit countries to two athletes per event in the finals.
The organization said Biles will be evaluated daily before deciding if she will participate in next week's individual events. Biles qualified for the finals on all four apparatuses, something she didn't even do during her five-medal haul in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The 24-year-old came to Tokyo as arguably the face of the Games following the retirement of swimmer Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt. She topped qualifying on Sunday despite piling up mandatory deductions on vault, floor and beam following shaky dismounts.
She posted on social media on Monday that she felt the weight of the world on her shoulders. The weight became too heavy after vaulting during team finals. She lost herself in mid-air and completed 1 1/2 twists instead of 2 1/2. She consulted with U.S. team doctor Marcia Faustin before walking off the field of play.
When she returned, she took off her bar grips, hugged teammates Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles and turned into the team's head cheerleader as the U.S. claimed silver behind the Russian Olympic Committee.
"Once I came out here (to compete), I was like, 'No mental is, not there so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself,'" Biles said following the medal ceremony.
The decision opens the door wide open for the all-around, a title that was long considered a foregone conclusion. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil finished second to Biles during qualifying, followed by Lee and Russians Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova. The four were separated by three-tenths of a point on Sunday.
Carey now finds herself in the final, capping a remarkable journey for the 21-year-old from Phoenix. She spent two years traveling the globe in an effort to pile up enough points on the World Cup circuit to earn an individual nominative spot, meaning she would be in the Olympics but technically not be part of the four-woman U.S. team.
Carey posted the second-best score on vault and the third-best on floor during qualifying, earning trips to the event finals in the process. Now she finds herself competing for an all-around medal while replacing the athlete considered the greatest of all-time in the sport.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Reckless
Good opportunity for her alternate.
Slickdrifter
Demons came and won. Her own words.
She is the GOAT!
Can she coach? Step in that roll.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Biles is one of the biggest draws of the entire games.
Wonder if the US broadcasting companies will demand some of their money back.
Reckless
@TokyoJoe, I certainly don't see that with the Japanese female athletes. They look quite amazing under the stress, and still appear cheerful, respectful and a good role model. The male athletes as well.
sourpuss
She could have decided this before the olympics and given a chance to someone else.
sunfunbun
On the one hand championship temperament and mental strength is a special characteristic of elite athletes. That temperament can be instilled with the idea there is nothing else in life, but talent, training, discipline and single minded focus of the sport.
As Biles got older, she likely realized that life to the top included being obedient and doing what was coached into her, without thinking of anything else. This sheltering happened often in the past, where athletes, particularly of repetitive sports and are young, are told by strict coaches they must not stray from the course.
She has likely matured to a person who could no longer look at gymnastics without questioning it, and her own critical thought led her to ask herself more and more about life beyond competition. And with that, she's a much more aware and interesting person, but she is no longer completely focused on the sport.
She started thinking, instead of automatically doing. When one does anything and they're negatively thinking about accomplishing the task at hand, one can psyche oneself out.
I don't know if this a mental health issue, it seems a natural progression of life, and in a sport where young girls are the main competitors, there has been a lot of manipulation and control...maybe a brainwashing...of what they need to do to be successful. It was automatic, but for Biles, it became manually powered and it can't be in something so mentally dictated as gymnastics, where neck bones are in serious danger.
Imagine being a 7 year old and you see an Olympic dream and coaching is geared toward turning you into an Olympic champion. A 7 year old has no experience to be able to critical think, and just listens and executes what's being said. Coaches don't want any outside thoughts creep into their athletes that might affect their concentration.
Biles is locked into the champion she is while knowing she needs to move on, before the Olympics. The allure of being in the spotlight again is too big a temptation for many great athletes who want that glory. It's got to be intoxicating to be so good at something.
She wanted it. She thought something would click positively to allow her to get back to that unconscious bliss of perfection. Just do, don't think. But she went the other way and was conscious while flipping through the air, and she knew that that's dangerous and that was it. She's done. More than not allowing her teammates to medal, she could severely hurt herself, and it was a good decision for her to quit.
There's nothing she needs to apologize for, because her intent was to do what she was trained to do, and figured out mid air, she was no longer in the right space to do it. She may return for some individual events, or I think maybe not, but either way, it's OK, and it's gotta be really hard on her.
sourpuss
@TokyoJoe
I think it’s a combination of factors. Obsessions with safety and social media presence seem to be the most prominent.
qazwsx
@reckless. I think the only comparison to the pressure Simone Biles was feeling from the media and her country was that of Naomi Osaka from Japan. See how that worked out
sourpuss
@sunfunbun
That’s a big assumption you’re making. But just assuming it’s true, she could equally have thought that this is something hat she started and therefore something she should finish, at least for her teammates. As I wrote above, it’s an odd time to call it quits, especially because there are literally dozens of people who would give their left arm to be in her shoes. Rather than gaining perspective, it sounds like she has lost it.
Cricky
She is 24, I wish I could have withdrawn many things at 24, my first marriage for a start. She has her own path and nobody absolutely nobody can/should doubt her decisions. It’s not your life, not your decision. It’s hers. And she has pressure well beyond I had most people have at 24. Good for her. In ten years won’t remember anyway.
Commodore Perry
The GOAT never quits.
Slickdrifter
"After the performance I did, I just didn't want to go on," she said. "I have to focus on my mental health. I just think mental health is more prevalent in sports right now.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/simone-biles-instagram-olympics-tokyo-exit-shock-155017023.html
Yeah, sorry Simone, but we have seen athletes who are the best in the world at what they do grind teeth and go on finish what they started. Could have taken loss. But quitting? Sorry, unacceptable.
USA sent you there believing your the best in the country. You let us down yes. Captain!
Very disappointing. Truth hurts.
TokyoJoe
Well is Osaka included within your 'japanese' athletes?. She admitted that pressure threw her game off. I agree the Japanese competitors do show a mental strength that seems to be lacking in some of the foreign athletes.
Chibakun
You get chosen to represent your nation and then give up. It's not the Olympic spirit is it?
lostrune2
Biles made a mess in the all-around qualifying - yet she still finished first anyway (that's how good she is, and how high scoring difficulty her routines are). She could've likely done the same in the finals and still win.
Though she'd be embarrassed to win that way, with messy routines. That's probably why she's withdrawing - if her mind is not in the right place, her routines would be messy, and that would embarrass her - even if she ends up winning.
This is an individual event, so she's not hurting her teammates on this one
(may even give her teammates more chance to win a medal, instead of finishing 4th and out of the podium)
May the best remaining Americans win a medal for their own
That someone else would have placed lower than the lowest American in the team, so most likely wouldn't have made it to the individual finals anyway (each country is only allowed to send their Top 2)
Although at least it would've been a good Olympic experience for that girl, so there you have a point
Iron Lad
"Well is Osaka included within your 'japanese' athletes?"
No.
Bungle
That's the thing. Even with an undisciplined routine, Biles may well have done enough to carry the team all the way up the podium to gold.
If you're not first, you're last!
lostrune2
The team - maybe not. The US team finished 2nd in qualifying, after Biles made a mess of her routines. Even her mess couldn't make up to push the team to the top (although again, she herself finished first anyway)
So ya could say the team finished where they should be if Biles messes up - which is 2nd (silver)
But now it's individuals, so her withdrawing now gives her other teammate Carey (the 3rd-placed American) the chance to win a medal. So she's helping her teammate this time, albeit in exchange for lessening the odds for their country to win a gold here (they may still win it, but the odds are lower)
Paul
No no no, not another one with mental health issues!!!! They are popping up like mushrooms nowadays!
lostrune2
There's still the individual apparatus events next week (in which she qualified for all 4)
NOMINATION
Gotta take a look at 2 GOATs: Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt. Michael Phelps still went out and competed for a silver though he had slowed down a bit in 2016. Usain Bolt still ran in the 2017 World Championships though he got 2nd in the individual race. He still went out in the relay and tore his hamstring. MJ played with the flu and Kobe played several times with a broken finger, torn ligament, achilles and back spasms.
TokyoJoe
Different generation, worlds apart from the youngsters coming through now.