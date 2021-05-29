Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says

TOKYO

Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held on Friday.

Olympic organizers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticized by some critics as insufficient.

The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

