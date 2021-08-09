Olympic exodus begins in Tokyo

Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs shows the gold medals he won in the men's 100 meters and 4x100 relay as he checks in at Tokyo's Haneda airport on his way back to Italy, on Monday.

Nearly 10,000 Olympic athletes, support staff and officials are expected to depart from Haneda and Narita airports on Monday.

Athletes could be seen leaving in buses one after the other from the Olympic Village in Harumi, Tokyo, from about 9:30 a.m.

Haneda airport’s international departure lobby was packed throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Parts of the athletes’ village will be modified to cater to Paralympians, some of whom have already arrived in Japan and are training at camps in other prefectures before moving to Tokyo.

The Paralympics, in which about 4,400 athletes will participate, start on Aug 24 and end on Sept 5.

