Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics Cycling
Gold medal winner Anna Kiesenhofer of Austria, center, poses with silver medalist Annemiek van Vleuten of The Netherlands, left, and bronze medalist Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy, during a medal ceremony after the women's cycling road race in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Sunday. Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
tokyo 2020 olympics

Olympic medalists get OK to pose for mask-less photos

7 Comments
TOKYO

Athletes who won medals on the opening weekend of the Tokyo Olympics also helped earn a photogenic victory for others to share in the next two weeks.

Some medalists on Sunday ignored the order from organizers to wear masks for the entire podium ceremony. Seeing the pushback, the International Olympic Committee later agreed to ease its strict pre-Games rule designed to help protect against the coronavirus.

“Victory ceremony protocol has been adapted to allow athletes to have an image for the media that captures their faces and their emotions during a unique moment in their sporting career,” the IOC said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Olympic organizers were still urging medalists to obey all the original rules. That meant curbing hugs, wearing masks and not gathering on the top step for a group photograph.

“It’s not a ‘nice to have,’ it’s a ‘must have,’” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said of masks at the daily news conference held each morning in Tokyo. “We feel for the athletes (but) there are things that unfortunately we have had to make stricter.”

Hours later, the rules were amended while still following scientific advice, the IOC said.

Medalists now have a 30-second photo opportunity after the gold medalist’s national anthem is played to remove their masks while staying on their own podium step.

“At no point during this limited time should the athletes be invited to join each other on the gold-medal platform,” the IOC said in a statement explaining the new rules. “The silver and bronze medalists join the gold medalist on the latter’s platform for a photo opportunity with masks on.”

Still, the women’s cycling road race medalists joined each other in a happy, mask-less photo on the podium outside Tokyo at Fuji International Speedway on Sunday.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

7 Comments
Login to comment

Good, was a ridiculous rule.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Hours later, the rules were amended while still following scientific advice, the IOC said.

"Scientific advice"

Ask 5 scientists about masks and you'll get 6 different theories.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

For individual photos, I can understand but as group photos? No

0 ( +2 / -2 )

All of the group photos for school yearbooks have been maskless since the start of this pandemic. I always shake my head. They laugh and talk etc.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Congratulations to Hifumi & Uta Abe, sibling Gold medal winners! -

Now stop ‘biting those medals’ and posting it on Insta ! Don’t know where they’ve been or WHO handled them!

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Do sad-looking, rule-obeying, mask-wearing previous medals winners get a “do-over”?

That would seem ‘fair’, and …

it only takes 30 seconds ‘each’ to stage the photos again.

- “Medalists now have a 30-sec photo opp after the gold medalist’s national anthem is played to remove their masks while staying on their own podium step. “At no point during this limited time should the athletes be invited to join each other on the gold-medal platform,” the IOC said in a statement explaining the new rules.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

As expected, organizers are just ‘making it up as the go along’ contrary to their promises to the people of Japan.

Seeing the pushback, the IOC later agreed to ease its strict pre-Games rule designed to help protect against CoVid. “Victory ceremony protocol has been adapted to allow athletes to have an image for the media that captures their faces and their emotions during a unique moment in their sporting career,” the IOC said Sun. Earlier in the day, Olympic organizers were still urging medalists to obey all the original rules. “ -

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog