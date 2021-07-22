Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke in 1998

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998.
Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase "Let's play Holocaust."
"We found out that Mr. Kobayashi, in his own performance, has used a phrase ridiculing a historical tragedy," Hashimoto said. "We deeply apologize for causing such a development the day before the opening ceremony and for causing troubles and concerns to many involved parties as well as the people in Tokyo and the rest of the country."
Tokyo has been plagued with scandals since being awarded the Games in 2013. French investigators are looking into alleged bribes paid to International Olympic Committee members to influence the vote for Tokyo. The fallout forced the resignation two years ago of Tsunekazu Takeda, who headed the Japanese Olympic Committee and was an IOC member.
The opening ceremony of the pandemic-delayed Games is scheduled for Friday. The ceremony will be held without spectators as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, although some officials, guests and media will attend.
"We are going to have the opening ceremony tomorrow and, yes, I am sure there are a lot of people who are not feeling easy about the opening of the Games," Hashimoto said. "But we are going to open the Games tomorrow under this difficult situation."
Earlier this week, composer Keigo Oyamada, whose music was to be used at the ceremony, was forced to resign because of past bullying of his classmates, which he boasted about in magazine interviews. The segment of his music will not be used.
Soon after a video clip and script of Kobayashi's performance were revealed, criticism flooded social media.
"Any person, no matter how creative, does not have the right to mock the victims of the Nazi genocide," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, associate dean and global social action director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Los Angeles-based human rights group.
He also noted that the Nazis gassed Germans with disabilities.
"Any association of this person to the Tokyo Olympics would insult the memory of 6 million Jews and make a cruel mockery of the Paralympics," he said.
Kobayashi is a former member of a popular comedy duo Rahmens and known overseas for comedy series including "The Japanese Tradition."
Japan is pushing ahead with the Olympics against the advice of most of its medical experts. This is partially due to pressure from the IOC, which is estimated to face losses of $3 billion to $4 billion in television rights income if the Games were not held.
"We have been preparing for the last year to send a positive message," Hashimoto said. "Toward the very end now there are so many incidents that give a negative image toward Tokyo 2020."
Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee, also acknowledged the reputational damage.
"Maybe these negative incidents will impact the positive message we wanted to deliver to the world," he said.
The last-minute scandals come as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government faces criticism for prioritizing the Olympics despite public health concerns amid a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
Kobayashi's Holocaust joke and Oyamada's resignation were the latest to plague the Games. Yoshiro Mori resigned as organizing committee president over sexist remarks. Hiroshi Sasaki also stepped down as creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies after suggesting a Japanese actress should dress as a pig.
Also this week, the chiropractor for the American women's wrestling team apologized after comparing Olympic COVID-19 protocols to Nazi Germany in a social media post. Rosie Gallegos-Main, the team's chiropractor since 2009, will be allowed to finish her planned stay at USA Wrestling's pre-Olympic camp in Nakatsugawa, Japan.
Sam Watters
So who accused him? Any proof? Half of my family is Jewish and they think these kinds of firings and public shaming based on vague, proofless accusations of long-ago events are out of hand.
awomde
And it took until the day before the Opening Ceremony to find this out .... smells fishy
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
Well, there are videos of the performance on Youtube...
Some dude
If the accusations are accurate…you have to wonder if this isn’t some kind of subconscious self-sabotage of the games.
Covid cases in the village, chaos at the airport, the IOC people being subjected to a totally different set of standards to the people of Japan, one of the composers quitting, and now this?
This would sink any normal sporting event.
Ascissor
What effect does the firing have? Hasn't the ceremony already been directed? Does it mean he won't get paid/credited?
Gaijinjland
Idiots. I'm sure every single person in the world has said something racist, biggotted, or offensive in their lives.
ShinkansenCaboose
I agree with Sam. I am Jewish as well and find that things get blown out of proportion. We all say regrettable things at some points in our life. If it was perpetual racism like Mel Gibson has and continues to spew out then it is warranted but has this guy continuously said things to hurt people? That is the real question.
SarcasmOnly
Another day, another olympics meme.
That being said:
Not that I know any details, but typically making jokes tend to push boundaries and explore limits though... I mean, it was during a comedy show... geez.
23 years ago, and they act on it today...
(But perhaps my thinking is a bit off in my imagination?)
Jayel
So a comedian makes a joke and is admonished for it over 20 years later? Comedy is just an art form that jests at how ridiculous our existence is. A world in which we cannot joke about anything is a cold bitter place full of grey shadows.
iraira
The comment was 「ユダヤ人大量虐殺ごっこをやろう」“let’s massacre Jewish people".
Not sure if that was something funny to say back in 1998. /s
Sad, as Ramens were pretty funny.
Sindhoor GK
Shame on the protesters who are desperately searching up things and desperately trying to cancel the Olympics. Now the opening ceremony will be nothing as planned and the whole world will we watching us.
kohakuebisu
Compare the speed with which this decision was taken to the delays and reluctance behind the forced resignations of Mori for sexism and Oyamada for sadistic treatment of the less advantaged.
NCIS Reruns
The guy was a jerk, once, 23 years ago. But he hasn't gone around with a chip on his shoulder since then. Give him benefit of a doubt.
HatsuneToday
Cancel culture is lame. Who cares what people did decades ago, we all make mistakes, stop crucifying everyone for being human
oldman_13
Show me the evidence, innocent until proven guilty, no?
divinda
For those wondering on what's happening and or attempting to argue in his favor:
-the Simon Wiesenthal Center (look it up if you don't know) spoke out against him in the past day, and unlike other Japanese Olympic staff mired in their own controversy, he was not given the chance to "apologize" and "move forward.
Because when the SWC steps in, its best to disassociate from the controversy as fast as possible. Any argument with them is futile.
Commodore Perry
irairaToday 01:09 pm JST
Thank you for researching that.
divindaToday 01:21 pm JST
Exactly, as there is no argument with the SWC on this issue. The comment was broadcast. Whether the guy apologizes or not, moving forward without him.
Simian Lane
got fired for a joke in 1998
Ha ha ha that’s an even better joke
nobody is safe from this trawling through people’s histories right on the cusp of them doing a job
Sindhoor GK
Cancel culture is lame. It's never gonna fix anything.
nandakandamanda
Not wishing to defend the guy or even to understand his joke, especially out of context, but in the interest of clarity ごっこ (-gokko) means a game of 'make believe', like play at keeping a shop, play doctors, etc. "Let's play mothers".
Pretty poor way of getting a laugh, if anyone did actually laugh. And who even digs this stuff up, as Sam said above?
Still, another one bites the dust.
Fighto!
Good. Kobayashi is an old loser. If he really had anything to do with this ceremony, it will be a disaster - like everything else about the games.
Worst Olympics since '36.
zichi
Why was he even hired then?
Fighto!
Because the Tokyo organizing committee didnt do their due diligence on this grub, or his fellow dropkick Oyamada, who subjected a disabled child to perverted sexual acts, abuse and bullying a for many years.
Complete failure of the organizers. But not a single person is surprised at that.
Just cancel the trainwreck and end the rolling disaster.
kohakuebisu
Taro Aso famously suggested that Hitler had the right motives
何百万人殺しちゃったヒトラーは、いくら動機が正しくてもだめなんです
but was allowed to retract it. I wonder why that's not happened here.
Mori was at that 40-person inner circle party for the IOC the other day. He's still involved with the Games.
marcelito
Shame on the protesters who are desperately searching up things and desperately trying to cancel the Olympics. Now the opening ceremony will be nothing as planned and the whole world will we watching us."
Look at the bright side , if the spotlight of the Olympics and the international media flushes out for all to see the under the surface racism, bigotry and discrimination that permeates the J- society and forces it to self reflect a little bit than it's a positive thing. There might be some realization here ( hopefully ) that attitudes which allow for racist jokes or bullying of disabled children are not values that other countries tolerate. Japan wants desperately to be included in the " advanced countries " club and it needs to realize there is more to that membership than just being able to make good cars.
GdTokyo
There are some things you don't joke about. The systematic slaughter of 6 million Jews is one of them. The bigger issue is How did the organizing committee not vet any of these people.
Cricky
This is what happens when democratic world standards are applied to Japan. Also the LDP selection process for such positions.
Jonathan Prin
If he did anything legal although it was a bad joke, why punish him ?
With this kind of "killer" treatment of people, anyone on Earth is meant to be unfairly punish among us.
There shall not be the law and the morale set as equivalent.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Man, I'm glad I grew up in the pre-internet age.
While I've never made jokes about the holocaust, I (like most people, probably) did things when young which would embarrass the living daylights out of me now if they were caught on camera or otherwise documented.
That's not to excuse this guy. If he actually did make such jokes, he deserves to be chucked out on his ear.
But nowadays it's like you have to be on the qui vive 24 hours a day...
WilliB
That was one remark 23 years ago! Show me one person that did not say something stupid once in the last 23 years.
This ridiculous cancel culture is getting out of hand.
letsberealistic
Would he have been fired if he had made a joke about a Japanese war crime such as the Comfort Women or Nanking?
OssanAmerica
Do you know what Gokko ごっこ is? It's to play/pretend.
Nobody ever said "Let's massacre Jewish people" suggesting that people be killed.
The correct translation is "Let's play Holoaust (massacre of Jewish people)".
Back to Japaneses 101 for you.
Commodore Perry
letsberealisticToday 02:06 pm JST
Right. What if Bach, or another IOC member had made a similar joke about people killed by the Doolittle Air Raids, or the dropping of the atomic bombs publicly at some point?
Baradzed
Sure. Metaphors, jokes, double-meanings and sarcasm are prohibited… Just in case if some square-headed dude didn’t get it and will make a campaign/movement on Twitter.
Shaun Spohn
How nice that they chose to publicize a 23 year old joke that the world would be best forgetting. Lot of people say stupid things when they are young. Holding them responsible for it when they are older and wiser is foolish.
Spitfire
Man,the Olympics have become Japan's Pandora's Box.
Got to say that I am enjoying seeing Japan finally arriving in the 21st century.
Feel sorry for the honest to goodness rank and file but schadenfreude is the first thought that comes to mind when there is yet another scandal involving the IOC,JOC and LDP.
NOMINATION
I envy these dummies getting paid tons and tons of money to hire random people to work the Olympics without researching their past.
Commodore Perry
SpitfireToday 02:22 pm JST
Was just thinking the same thing. These kind of behaviors that are usually covered up are the same kinds that spawn sexual harassment, power harassment, and racism in this country. Time for the world to see the real Japan.
TokyoJoe
A negative, hate fueled mob of nerds spending their every waking hour trawling the history of the internet in order to find any out of context word or phrase that does not fit well with their 2021 agreed ethical standards of speech.
Time to cancel, cancel culture.
GW
.....ok if he is the director & is fired then clearly the opening ""ceremony"" is TOAST!!!
Dango bong
people are way to soft and sensitive these days. let him apologize and carry on
iraira
Ossian….the offense to some people is clear….game or not….
Speed
Boy, the JOC is just picking the winners, aren't they?
First the least popular ex-prime minister in J history; the bully of mentally challenged kids, and now Holocaust joke-man.
Do they even know how to vet people?
Bob Fosse
Yes, if you dig in anybody’s past you’ll find something reprehensible. But not everybody is employed to direct and represent the Olympics. No sympathy.
Bjorn Tomention
Be great so see this guy and that cornwholeius dude get their come uppance in public on stage in front of the world.
bakakuma
Media takes things out of context these days. Would be hard to gauge something, so far back. Political Correctness has made the world numb to reality.
iraira
What’s kind of weird is that they fired the guy so quickly. So clearly they talked to him about this beforehand and decided that they were not even going to give him a chance to make a public apology. So maybe he wouldn’t apologize, maybe he still thinks the joke is funny. As Kobayashi hasn’t made a statement, hard to know if he’s a Mel Gibson fan or not.
Bungle
It does nay matter. If the wokerati do not like the cut of your jib, you are out on your rrse. And for that matter, even if you have led a fairly anodyne lifestyle, they will confect something to impugn you with.
We live in the most morally self-righteous times this side of the Middle Ages.
as_the_crow_flies
It's mind boggling that they were not vetted before being chosen for this, and that all this dirty linen is being washed hours before the actual opening ceremony. I know Japan is often playing catch-up, but for something like this, when the world's eyes were going to be on Japan, I don't get that they would check someone is not going to damage their image.
And for the 'C'mon, it was a long time ago' brigade, if you want to leave 'stuff' behind you, better to come out, talk about it and say you have learnt better. . Except that's a bit of an alien concept here, seeing as stains here can be passed down the generations.
If you were a teenager when you did dumb stuff, the adult you can own it and move on. Disgusting and sadistic as what composer Keigo Oyamada did, it was his publicly bragging about it years later that made it even more gross.
And as for Kobayashi's 'I was only joking' excuse, that's what bullies always try to trot out when called out. Just don't joke about some things.
Brian Wheway
His comments were 23 years ago, does it really matter? he probably would not make them now in todays society, has it been done to make his look bad? how did this comment come to light? by sacking him just right now, has only put a spot light on him, and the commity that sacked him, is any one really bothered what a comedian said 23 years ago? i dought it.
Mark
There is no freedom of speech anymore.
The Avenger
It is taboo to both joke about the Holocaust and discuss the actual root causes. So it is inevitable that events like that will happen over and over again.
Newgirlintown
23 years ago!
J @Tokyo
The woke-lympics strike again! This event is a money grabbing corrupt, virtue signaling circus. I LOVED the Olympics as a kid, but this has been hijacked by the globalist woke crowd. Cancel it.
cracaphat
Utterly stupid reasoning for an almost 25 year ago joke.Yes it was in bad taste,but no-one cared then.But it got dug up to create unnecessary drama.Society or bored people with Jack to do, are going to render comedy illegal if you can't tell a joke in bad taste.
asdfgtr
@The Avenger,
LOL, it's not taboo to discuss the causes of the Holocaust. You are parroting Neo-Nazi propaganda.
asdfgtr
@Bjorn Tomention,
His behaviour was disgraceful.
Strangerland
He said it didn't he? He was free to do so.
Chibakun
They should cancel the opening ceremony now, only sensible thing to do.
Brent Forrest
A 93 year old Jewish grandfather dies and goes to heaven. When he passes the pearly gates he meets God and he tells God a holocaust joke. God pauses for a second and says "I dont really think its in good taste to tell those kinds of jokes". The man says, "Oh well I geuss you had to have been there".
itsonlyrocknroll
I have the driest dark sense of humour, wizened, causing me all sorts of grief.
I would struggle to find a giggle out of holocaust humour.
."Let's play Holocaust." …...How does that work? It could never be mistaken for scrabble or monopoly.
The J IOC must have realized who or what they were hiring......
American Japanese Language School (Rahmens) – Subtitled.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PR7nVssKpl4
Here's a hint
Fighto!
Wrong. He was free to make these jokes and comments.
The Olympic organizing committee was free to fire him.
Simple.
albaleo
But was that not the point that the comedy sketch was making? i.e. only a completely stupid person would play a game based on the holocaust. In a way, the sketch did recognize its scale and horror.
gogogo
I don't know the guy (nor care) but this happend this in 23 years ago... just watch a friends rerun to see how cringy the comedy was back then and everyone would be fired.