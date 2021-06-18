Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Olympic silver medalist Luvo Manyonga banned for 4 years

0 Comments
MONACO

Olympic long jump silver medalist Luvo Manyonga was banned for four years on Friday over missed doping tests and will miss the next two Summer Games.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Manyonga had three violations of so-called whereabouts rules in a one-year period. The South African missed one doping test in 2019 and had two failures in 2020 to file details where he could be found to give samples.

The 2017 world champion’s four-year ban runs into December 2024, including the Tokyo Olympics next month and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The usual two-year ban for whereabouts violations was doubled because it was the 30-year-old Manyonga’s second doping case. He tested positive for methamphetamine and was banned in 2012 for 18 months.

The published verdict in Manyonga’s latest disciplinary case said the athlete and his lawyer did not respond to requests to take part in a hearing last month.

Manyonga took silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and won the world title one year later in London with a leap of 8.48 meters. He placed fourth defending his title in 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog