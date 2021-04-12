Olympic torchbearers run through empty Osaka park as virus surge tops 1,000

Torchbearers for this summer's Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday ran through an empty park in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, after the flame relay in the western prefecture was rerouted from public roads due to a sharp rebound in coronavirus infections.
Daily coronavirus cases in the prefecture topped 1,000 cases for the first time, Osaka Gov Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters. The previous record was 918 confirmed on Saturday.
Osaka and the wider Kansai area have seen a surge in the number of people infected with highly contagious variants of the virus, according to local authorities.
A day before the 100-day milestone to the opening of the Olympics, Osaka Prefecture, which has recently been hit by record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections, became the first prefecture in Japan to give up on holding the relay in its planned format.
Runners carried the flame for about 200 meters in the Expo '70 Commemorative Park in Suita, which was closed to the public, instead of on public roads where large crowds could have gathered.
Each was allowed to invite up to four people to watch, including family. More than 100 torchbearers are scheduled to run over two days at the park in Osaka, the 10th prefecture that the flame has visited since the start of the relay on March 25.
With the event being streamed online, many torchbearers waved and posed for cameras during their run through the park which was created on the site of the 1970 Japan World Exposition and known for the iconic Tower of the Sun artwork by the late Taro Okamoto.
"I am very grateful that the relay took place, no matter what the format was," said Aya Terakawa, a swimming bronze medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, after running her segment in front of her parents.
Last week, the Tokyo Games organizing committee decided not to run the relay along public roads in Osaka after the prefectural government declared a medical state of emergency over the virus and asked residents to refrain from nonessential outings.
While the organizing committee has said the format of the event may change due to the situation of the pandemic, the need to cancel the relay on public roads in the prefecture adds to the skepticism over whether the Olympics can go ahead this summer.
The flame was originally scheduled to pass through over 15 municipalities and popular tourist spots, including the Osaka Castle Park before the end of the prefecture's leg on Wednesday.
The 121-day torch relay, which is set to involve around 10,000 runners, has been held with a number of anti-virus steps in place.
However, according to a Kyodo News poll conducted between Saturday and Monday, only 13.2 percent said the relay should continue until it passes through all of Japan's 47 prefectures before the Olympic opening ceremony on July 23.
Of the respondents, 49.3 percent said the relay should be canceled in areas experiencing severe coronavirus infection numbers and 35.9 percent said it should be called off entirely.© KYODO
19 Comments
Login to comment
snowymountainhell
Osaka at 1000 while Tokyo only at 510. Why has this balance shifted so much?
Zoroto
Because they ramped up testing. The number of tests in Tokyo are suppressed because of the Olympics, undoubtedly.
Zoroto
Nothing shows "humanity's victory over the virus" than this image...
samuraivunyl
@zoroto
Exactly. You couldn't be more correct. It's a pity the Japanese public doesn't realize this. Or maybe they do but are powerless to stop the olympics?
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Looks like a street running through the front of the park...so what was with no street running with the torch in Osaka? Another lie? Dang it!
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
Even if Tokyo did as many tests as Osaka, the results would be the same. Testing asymptomatic people is a waste of resources and time. I sound like a broken record, but until people here can understand, I will keep posting how stats are evolved.
Reckless
Life goes on fortunately.
A Canadian
@Kyakusenbi, asymptomatic people can still spread the virus so it's not a waste to test them. I think the above photo of torch bearers running in an empty park in circles says everything we need to know about whether it's safe to hold the Olympics.
klausdorth
The Osaka mayor definitely knows what to do, contrary to the one person in Tokyo who promised 60.000 PCR tests a day months ago but caps them to an average of 8.000! Once the Olympics are over (if they really begin) expect those so-called test-results in Tokyo to dramatically change.
gakinotsukai
Well, Japan is not a democracy
kurisupisu
At least there is social distancing going on....at last! (it won’t continue though)
Laguna
I don't care about the ceremony. I just want to see the atheletes compete.
towingtheline
That image, along with stubbornly insisting that the games go ahead = Sad, pointless and a complete waste of time.
No sane and compassionate person wants the Olympics.
Far more important issues to address.
Simian Lane
Get it done
akarui news
don’t listen to the herd
demazin
@klausdorth
The capacity of novel coronavirus testing in Tokyo will be increased to about 65,000 per day by early December, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday, October 20, 2020.
To be fair she said she was planning to increase the ability to test up to 65,000 people not that they were actually going to test that many people.
That's how I read it unfortunately.
:(
klausdorth
demazin, right! Planning, thinking, considering, meeting.... are there any more "-ings" before the action really starts?
robert maes
This is surreal. Thousands will die but they are running around with a torch in no mans land.
mind blowing
Thomas Goodtime
Weirdos hungry for fame
nakanoguy01
Here come the conspiracy theories again.
GrungeHamster
When is Japan going to accept that it is running on borrowed time? Time paid out in the blood of innocent people.
Stop this nonsense already.
Bob Fosse
I’m not really feeling the triumph of the human spirit. I’m not sure those in Fukushima are feeling healing waves of energy and great inspiration either.