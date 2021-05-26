Newsletter Signup Register / Login
'Absurd' to stage Tokyo Games, says New Zealand professor of public health

By Iain Axon
LONDON

A professor of public health and adviser to the New Zealand government said on Tuesday there was no justification for holding the Tokyo Olympics during a pandemic, and to go ahead would be "absurd" and cost lives.

Otago University professor Michael Baker, who specializes in epidemiology and has worked on a COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group for the Ministry of Health, told Reuters the Games should be canceled.

"I think it is absurd to have the Olympics at the present time," he said.

"I mean, if you think of the two key features of the Olympics, they involve a huge amount of international travel and mass gatherings, and they're two things that are entirely incompatible with the pandemic.

"It's going to cost lives having the Olympics at the moment. It's an optional activity. I love the Olympics, and I really feel for the athletes who trained so hard to go, but there's no reason, no justification whatsoever, to have the Olympics at the moment."

Tokyo is due to host the games from July 23 to Aug 8 after they were already postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have faced calls for a further postponement or cancelation because of rising coronavirus cases in Japan and elsewhere.

Several opinion polls in Japan have shown a majority of the public against holding the Olympics during a pandemic.

The IOC says measures such as mass testing and limited contact between athletes and other people involved in the games, will ensure they run smoothly.

Japan is currently under state of emergency measures and has vaccinated just 5% of its population.

Baker said the only way the Games could go ahead would be with the kind of zero-tolerance approach to the virus seen in the likes of Australia and New Zealand, where international borders have been closed and quarantine imposed.

"It will be tough, it could be done, but they're not doing it," he said, describing the current approach as a "very high risk, high stakes gamble".

"They are definitely not going to have a COVID-19 free event, that's for sure, not when you have the best part of 100,000 people flying in from all around the globe," he added.

Too bad this article was published at 1:35am and now buried with newer articles, making it ignored by people here.

But regardless, I'm happy to know the docs in NZ aren't idiots. But their gov will probably still let their Olympic team come to Japan, since sport is somehow more politically important than health.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

