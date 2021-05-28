Athletes should travel to Tokyo with full confidence: Bach

Olympic chief Thomas Bach has told athletes they should travel to Tokyo with "full confidence" that the delayed 2020 Games will be safe for competitors and not jeopardize the health of the Japanese people.
Speaking in a Q&A session during an online conference of the Athletes' Commission on Thursday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President said the safety of athletes was at the heart of planning for the July 23-Aug 8 Games.
"Tokyo is the best prepared Olympic city ever and this relates particularly to the focus they are putting on the athletes and the athletes' experience," the German told around 2,000 athletes and Olympic officials from Lausanne.
"Because of the pandemic we all know, unfortunately, the athletes' experience will be very different but what is important is the competitions can and will take place in a safe way and in full respect of the athletes.
"This should give all of us a lot of confidence that it's really about the athletes and about making the athletes feel comfortable and making the Japanese people feel comfortable.
"Come with full confidence to Tokyo and get ready," he added.
The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of easing in Japan less than two months before the Games and the government is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20.
Concerns in Japan about variants of the novel coronavirus and a slow vaccination drive have prompted urgent calls from doctors, some high-profile business leaders and hundreds of thousands of citizens to cancel the Olympics.
Bach has previously said 80% of the 10,500 athletes expected in Japan would be vaccinated and on Thursday urged Olympians to get their shots if they could.
"Take the opportunity whenever it arises to get vaccinated because this will increase the safety there for everybody, for yourself, for all your fellow athletes and for the Japanese people," he said. "I got my two shots and I'm still in good shape."
The IOC's Chief Operating Officer Lana Haddad told the conference that a consent form athletes would be required to sign releasing Tokyo organizers from liability for COVID-19 issues was "standard practice" for "big event organizers."© Thomson Reuters 2021.
Simian Lane
Totally. And they should be glad they’re not stuck here with an overriding soul sucking anti-Olympic anti-fun serious mask face stance that is never ending and unbearable to be around
Fighto!
Despicable comments from a greedy, money hungry and selfish man. He could not care less about the Japanese public, 60-80 percent of whom want this sick farce to end.
Disgusting arrogance. The Japanese public are NOT comfortable with this, not that sick Bach cares one bit.
Reckless
Welcome! Japan is open for business!
catseye97
Must be nice to live in an alternate universe. Meanwhile, some of us have lost income and loved ones during this pandemic.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Reptilian
obladi
How nice for you, Bach. I got another box of masks and hand wipes.
Maybe I'll see you on my crowded train commute.
Bjorn Tomention
If only he lived in the real world, we could reach him !
robert maes
Shall we just laugh at them ? The strategy is clear, to antagonise the Japanese citizens into pressuring Suga and Tokyo Into cancelling so IOC gets the insurance money.
it is a sick and sad organisation the IOC but many thousands happy to play the game and eat their piece of the cake
Vreth
How is his mask containing his nose? He must actually believe his own lies.
Zoroto
Love the photo. I bet he will be going to hostess bars and steak dinners in Ginza with a N95 mask on, even though it is fully vaccinated.
spinningplates
I blame the athletes now if there is a new strain, and for every death from June 20th on.
Zoroto
Considering that the Japanese people have no such opportunity.
I am really disgusted by this person. I really hope I won't run into him while he is in Tokyo.
Antiquesaving
Well, did we expect anything else for such a sociopath?
It is amazing we are to believe only the IOC and IOC experts.
We are Not to believe the New England journal of medicine report, not the BJM, not the Japanese doctors, nurses, 2 doctors associations in Japan.
We are only to believe the IOC.
Mark
I know where I would like to see a javelin land!
Zoroto
Given they have some kind of news conference, press release, Q&A session, etc, literally almost every day, it really seems like it's falling apart on them.
HoldingYouAccountable
Weird how this contradicts SCIENCE! I didn't know Bach had a degress in Virusology!
virusrex
This is like saying that teams can be assured their uniforms can use cotton from the Xinjiang region at competitive prices and good quality. It may be true but still would completely miss the point of the criticism.
The people that will be put in danger are the citizens of the host city, a huge event with deficient biosafety measures, tens of thousands of unprotected volunteers commuting every day, and a barely coping public health system that is expected to get extra pressure from the season and even the pandemic even if the games are not held.
as_the_crow_flies
I wrote to the IOC voicing my opposition, and got a boilerplate reply with the usual cr@p we read on here from one IOC stuffed shirt or another about the resilience of the Japanese people. Doubt if anyone read my msg, or beyond the first two lines, but anyway, I wrote back thusly, for what it's worth:
snowymountainhell
“*Who, Me? I’ve postponed & cancelled twice since Nov 17, 2020*.
(“Can’t risk ‘getting sick’ before the games so I show my face around there, for now.”)